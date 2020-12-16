Facebook Criticizes Apple’s New Data Privacy Rules

Facebook claims Apple’s planned changes to its rules on data gathering and usage will devastate small businesses.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report on Wednesday criticized Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report planned changes related to data gathering and targeted advertising, claiming they will be bad for small businesses, according to media reports.

The social media giant expressed its disapproval of the changes in a series of ads it took out in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post with the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere,” according to Bloomberg.

According to Facebook, Apple's upcoming changes to its iOS will limit the ability of companies such as Facebook, but also many smaller firms, to gather data about mobile users.

“While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses,” Facebook said in its ads. The social networking giant, citing its own data, said ads that don't use personal information to target users generate 60% fewer sales than ads that do, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, Apple Inc. said that it is telling customers more about the types of personal information the apps on its iPhones are collecting. The data collected by apps is usually used to sell ads targeted at a user’s interests and location.

The additional transparency is part of Apple's efforts to explain to customers how apps are monitoring their habits, tastes and whereabouts. The idea is to help users make more informed decisions about which apps they choose to install on their phones and other devices.

Apple also has plans to release a new anti-tracking feature that will require iPhone apps to obtain permission before tracking a person’s activities on the device. The company said it will remove apps from its store that try to break the new anti-tracking rule when it goes into effect next year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that as many as 40 U.S. states led by New York are collectively investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations.

Facebook and other tech giants including Apple, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL) - Get Report have been accused of using their size and reach to direct consumers to their own products and services, stifling competition in the process.

