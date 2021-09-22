Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer has informed the company that he plans to resign his position after a transition period.

The company said it will replace Schroepfer with its head of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth, according to a company statement Wednesday.

The giant social media company in a Monday Securities and Exchange Commission Form 8-K filing announced that Schroepfer was leaving the company but that the effective date of the transition and compensation terms of the arrangement had not been determined.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the statement that the transition to Bosworth's appointment to CTO would occur sometime next year. Schroepfer will transition to become the company's first senior fellow.

"I want to take a moment to thank Schrep for his extraordinary contributions to our community and our company over the last 13 years," Zuckerberg said in the statement. "He has played a critical role in almost everything we’ve done — from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale.

"Schrep and I have had a close partnership over the years, and in addition to being a great leader, he’s also a great person and a close friend," Zuckerberg said.

In his new role as senior fellow, Schroepfer will focus on helping the company recruit and develop technical talent, improve how it builds with projects like Move Fast, and continuing to foster its artificial intelligence investments in technologies like PyTorch, the statement said.

Shares of Facebook on Wednesday fell 4% to $343.21. The stock edged up in after-hours trade.

