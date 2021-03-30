TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Facebook Revenue Chief Fischer to Exit in the Fall

Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer will leave the social-media giant in the fall.
Author:
Publish date:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer said on Tuesday that he would be leaving the social-media giant in the fall.

The executive, who joined the Menlo Park, Calif., company in 2010, told employees of his planned departure on Tuesday morning and reported the decision on a verified Facebook profile.

Fischer said he would spend time with family and friends and might travel when it is safe. But he didn't say what he might do next professionally.

"I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished over the past 11 years and am optimistic about the path the company is on," Fischer said in his statement.

Facebook Offices to Open: 10% Capacity in May, 50% in September

Fischer worked under Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

He “oversees advertising and marketing efforts for business products and has been heavily involved in some of the social media company’s largest deals,” Bloomberg News said.

In particular, he spearheaded Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment in India’s Jio Platforms, the publication added. He also leads Facebook’s India division, which has a focus on messaging and shopping.

Facebook Shares Reiterated Buy With Higher Target at Deutsche

“I know that the tools we offer and the service we provide have been make-or-break for so many people, and the communities they serve,” he wrote in the post.

Zuckerberg Says Apple Update Could Benefit Firm

Fischer will help his successor get started in the position, a Facebook spokeswoman told Bloomberg. The company said it would search internally and externally for a new revenue chief.

Prior to Facebook, Fischer worked at  (GOOGL) - Get Report. He also worked at the U.S. Treasury Department in the late 1990s, Bloomberg reported.

At last check Facebook shares were trading 0.5% lower at $289.31. 

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Union-Vote Count Could Take Days

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall and Treasury Yields Rise on Prospects for Swifter Recovery

Jim Cramer: Skyworks is Terrific, Buy Broadcom
INVESTING

Amazon Reportedly Making Chips, Paring Need for Broadcom

LULULEMON
INVESTING

How to Trade Lululemon Athletica After It Reports Earnings

61. Coca-Cola Co. (KO)
INVESTING

Coca-Cola Reportedly in Talks to Exit African Bottling Unit

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer on Peloton, Shopify and PayPal

Why Yelp Gets an Upgrade Following a Near 50% Decline in Shares
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Yelp, BioNTech, McCormick

Walgreens Boots Alliance Tops Earnings, Boosts Outlook & Dividend
INVESTING

Walgreens to Add Bank Accounts in Venture With InComm