Facebook's Zuckerberg Announces Ban on Holocaust-Denial Posts

“[We're] updating our hate-speech policy to ban Holocaust denial,” Facebook's Zuckerberg wrote, reversing his stance from two years ago.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, reversing a position from two years ago, said Monday that the giant social-media platform would ban posts that deny the Holocaust.

“Today we're updating our hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We've long taken down posts that praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust. But with rising anti-Semitism, we're expanding our policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust as well.”

Further, “if people search for the Holocaust on Facebook, we’ll start directing you to authoritative sources to get accurate information. I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust,” Zuckerberg said.

“My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech. Drawing the right lines between what is and isn't acceptable speech isn't straightforward, but with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance.”

Two years ago, Zuckerberg sounded different. “I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive,” he told Recode.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong.”

Facebook shares recently traded at $279.30, up 5.6%. They have gained 36% year to date.