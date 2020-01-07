Facebook says it will ban fake images and videos designed by artificial intelligence to look authentic.

Facebook said in a blog post Monday evening that it will remove "deepfake" content from its platform.

Deepfakes are fake images and videos tailored by artificial intelligence to look remarkably real. The deceptive content has become a concern as the technology to produce them has started to become more widely available.

Facebook shares were rising 0.79% to $214.27 a share Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.02%.

"Going forward, we will remove misleading manipulated media," wrote Monika Bickert, Facebook's Vice President of Global Policy Management, in the blog post.

"Manipulations can be made through simple technology like Photoshop or through sophisticated tools that use artificial intelligence or 'deep learning' techniques to create videos that distort reality -- usually called 'deepfakes,'" Bickert said.

She said Facebook defines such content as being edited or synthesized beyond what's needed for clarity or quality, and using AI or machine learning to mislead the user into thinking that the subject of the video said something that they did not.

Content that doesn't fit that definition is still up for review by Facebook's third-party fact-checkers. And Bickert noted that the new policy "does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words."

Bickert said Facebook will also investigate other content generated by artificial intelligence, as well as partner with academic experts and governments to expose people responsble for creating deepfakes.

Facebook has at the center of concerns about inaccurate content over the past two years or so.

