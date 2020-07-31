Facebook, Apple, Alphabet: Midday Tech Stock Movers

A number of positive earnings reports buoyed Big Tech, but not all tech stocks were doing that well on Friday.

Stocks overall fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones dragged down by steep quarterly losses from energy firms and the Nasdaq down overall despite a spate of positive Big Tech earnings. Here are some of the top tech stock movers for Friday, July 31.

Facebook

Facebook shares jumped 7.7% to $252.64 after the social network nearly doubled its profit compared to the year-ago quarter, reporting income of $5.18 billion, or $1.80 a share, in the quarter, compared with $2.62 billion, or 91 cents, a year ago. Revenue rose to $18.69 billion compared to $16.89 billion a year ago. The results topped consensus estimates on both counts. Monthly active users grew to 2.7 billion in the June quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.

Apple

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose 6.4% to $409.28 after the iPhone giant topped earnings and revenue estimates by a wide margin in its fiscal third quarter. Earnings rose 25.9% from the same period last year to $2.58 per share. Total revenues rose 13.4% to a Street-beating $59.7 billion, with gains in every geographical region and across all product line. iPhone revenue rose 2% to $26.4 billion, despite headwinds from COVID-19.

Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report shares fell 5% to $1462.08 after its earnings release, which showed a 2% drop in total revenue for the second quarter compared to the year-ago period, the first time in its history that had happened. Amid a challenging environment for advertising because of the coronavirus pandemic, ad revenue slid 8% to $29.867 billion. Income topped expectations at $10.13 per share versus an analyst consensus of $7.94 per share.

Expedia

Shares of the travel booking giant Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report fell 5.6% to $80.22 after it reported steep drops in earnings and revenue for the second quarter, at an adjusted loss of $4.09 per share and sales of $566 million. Gross bookings were down 90% compared to a year ago. In a statement, Expedia CEO called the second quarter "likely the worst quarter the travel industry has seen in modern history and Expedia was of course not spared,” and warned of a bumpy recovery.

TripAdvisor

Expedia's grim results also dragged down TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Get Report, which fell 4.9% to $20.00 per share on Friday. TripAdvisor is due to report its latest earnings on August 6. Analysts are expecting a loss of 61 cents per share and revenue of $50 million for the quarter ending June 30.