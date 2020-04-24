Facebook Announces Video Calls for Up to 50 People - Zoom Shares Tank

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a number of new features aimed at facilitating communication during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video address on Facebook (FB) - Get Report on Friday afternoon, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a slew of new features intended to assist Facebook users seeking to connect with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerberg focused largely on new features related to video calling and messaging, and among those announcements was the ability to include up to 50 people in a video call.

Shares of Zoom (ZM) - Get Report, which has seen a surge in usage of its group video-calling product during the pandemic, were down as much as 7% in the minutes following Zuckerberg's announcement but recovered slightly to a decline of just under 5%. Facebook shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday following the announcement.

The free group video calling feature is dubbed Messenger Rooms and expands the number of users who can participate from 8 to 50 with no time limit.

Zoom's free video calling product can hold up to 100 people with a 40-minute time limit, and that number increases to 1,000 people with no time limit for a paid enterprise version.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Facebook has seen a spike in demand across its various products, namely video calls and messaging, saying that video calls have increased by a factor of 10 in some areas, and that Portal -- Facebook's video calling device, widely considered a sales disappointment to date -- has seen a 10x increase in demand as well.

Along with Messenger Rooms, Zuckerberg also announced a wide range of other new capabilities across video calls, video "rooms" and live broadcasts both on Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg's video announcement is the first in a serious of updates the company promised in lieu of its annual F8 developer event, which it cancelled over concerns about the pandemic.

Year to date, Facebook shares are down 9% on concerns about the coronavirus' impact on its ad revenue.

Weeks ago, Facebook cautioned investors that its March quarter revenue will fall short of prior forecasts, noting that much of the increased usage of Facebook is occurring on less well-monetized products such as messaging and video.

