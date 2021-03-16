TheStreet
Facebook Agrees to News Deal with Australian Publications

Facebook and News Corp. publications have come to a deal to allow Australian news to be displayed on the social-media platform.
Facebook  (FB) - Get Report agreed to a three-year partnership deal with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.  (NWSA) - Get Report in Australia, media reports say.

The agreement involves publications, including the Australian, the Herald Sun and Australia's Daily Telegraph, in addition to Sky News Australia, which has struck its own deal with Facebook under similar terms.

Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but Australian publications will be featured in the Facebook news section, which showcases reports, CNN reported.

It is comparable to the agreement Facebook has reached for displaying news content from Australian publications on its U.S. platform.

Facebook to Add Search Tools for COVID Vaccines on Platforms

The deal comes not long after Facebook resisted new laws in Australia, which would have required social-media companies to pay sharp fees to news publishers to share content on their platforms.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company protested the impending laws by pulling news feeds from Facebook in Australia for seven days. 

This prevented Facebook users in Australia from seeing news content from the country’s most pertinent sources and prevented news content from Australia from being seen on other Facebook platforms.

It also blacked out “emergency services and government health pages,” which is what urged the Australian government to yield and reconsider some of the stipulations of the new laws, Business Insider reported.

Google recently had a similar issue with the new Australian laws and “threatened to pull its search engine from the country,” CNN said. 

The unit of Alphabet,  (GOOGL) - Get Report Mountain View, Calif., was able to strike an agreement with Australian media, including News Corp., various U.K. publications, as well as The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the U.S.

While Google has not disclosed the terms of this deal, it will enable Australian publications to be featured on Google News. 

The deal is also expected to bring a news-subscription platform.

At last check Facebook shares were trading 1.6% higher at $278.13.

