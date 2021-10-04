Facebook and Its Instagram and WhatsApp Services Are Down

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services were all down from around noon U.S. Eastern on Monday.

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and its Instagram and WhatsApp services are all not working across the globe.

All three platforms stopped working shortly before Noon U.S. Eastern on Monday.

The company said in a tweet that it was working to get things back to normal.

All three platforms have been down for almost an hour, the longest outage in the history of Facebook.

In addition Facebook’s internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well, according to media reports.

Shares of the San Francisco social-media giant at last check fell 5.6% to $323. 79. Shares of other tech stocks are also falling in a broader selloff on Nasdaq.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a tweet.

Facebook stock has been falling since premarket Monday after a whistleblower accused the Menlo Park, Calif., company of putting profits over the impact of hate speech.

A former Facebook product manager, Frances Haugen, in an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday night, said, "There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests like making more money."

Haugen's legal counsel has reportedly filed at least eight complaints about Facebook with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Facebook's Andy Stone told the Wall Street Journal that, "To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true.”

Facebook is expected to publish its third quarter earnings in the first week of November.