Facebook, Aiming to Rival Clubhouse, Plans Social-Audio Products

Facebook will unveil several new products that will compete with Clubhouse and enable users to more easily use audio in the brand’s ecosystem.
Author:
Publish date:

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report on Monday will unveil a new series of products that will cater to the social-audio sphere, which has developed in the past year, Recode reports.

The Menlo Park, Calif., social media platform also plans to introduce its own version of the audio-only social network Clubhouse,  in addition to podcast discovery and distribution, aided by Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Report, the publication added.

Facebook Revenue Chief Fischer to Exit in the Fall

Some of the products Facebook has planned will not appear for some time, sources told Recode. But the publication detailed some of those products:

- An audio-only version of Facebook’s Rooms, which serves as a videoconferencing product comparable to Zoom  (ZM) - Get Report.

- A product comparable to Clubhouse that lets people “listen to and interact with speakers on a virtual stage.”

Spotify to Buy Live-Media App Locker Room, Rival to Clubhouse

- A product enabling Facebook users to record brief voice messages and post them in their newsfeeds, just as they currently do with text, pictures and videos.

- A podcast-discovery product that will connect with Spotify, which has invested heavily in podcasting in recent years.

Spotify Signs Podcast Deal With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fascinated with the Clubhouse app and has participated on many chats on the platform.

Recently, Clubhouse closed a Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg News reported. A prior round valued the startup, now a year old, at $4 billion, four times the estimate from January.

Facebook Cracks Down on Fake Networks and Accounts

The iOS-only  (AAPL) - Get Report app's initial popularity has eased, but enthusiasm for the service is expected to increase once it becomes available for Android,  (GOOGL) - Get Report media reports say.

At last check Facebook pre-market shares were trading 0.3% lower at $305.30. Spotify shares were trading 1.4% lower at $288.02.

