Every Company Boycotting Facebook Ad Spending

Facebook is facing strong pressure to be more proactive in policing the content on its site.

The list of companies pausing their business with social media giant Facebook (FB) - Get Report has grown to 242, according to the activist group organizing the ad boycott, Stop Hate For Profit.

Companies including Adidas (ADDYY) , Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE,) - Get Report and others have agreed to stop advertising on the world's largest social media network for July -- and in some cases, longer -- until Facebook stops allowing hate speech on the platform.

"The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform. The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to demand Facebook stop generating ad revenue from hateful content," wrote the Anti Defamation League, one of the organizers of Stop Hate for Profit.

The other organizers include the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press and Common Sense.

Here's a full list of companies that are participating in the boycott:

15 Passenger

AdComplyRx

Adidas

Adventure Journal

Affirm

Akyumen

AmazingRibs.com

Amplify

Apollo Precision Tools

Arcanist Press

Arc'teryx

Arka Pana Consulting

Artbees Software

Ascent Ventures

Ashby & Graff

Aspen Snowmass

Atlas Pet Company

Atomic Empire

Aura Frames

BabyEcoTrends.com

Badger

Beacon Lane

Beam Suntory

Ben & Jerry's

Best Buy

Big Spoon Roasters

Birchbox

Black Cat Labs

BlueLena

Blurry Bits Photography

Bouqs

Brain + Trust Partners

Burton

Bwritr

Central Reach

Change Agency Marketing

Charm Sand

Chaval

Chesapeake Family Life

Chobani

Ciberspring

CityAdvisor

Clarus HR

Classic Boats Venice

Clean Choice Energy

Clever

Clif Bar & Company

Clif Family Winery

Climate Ride

ClipDish

Coca-Cola

Colgate-Palmolive

Colorado Nonprofit Association

Comhlamh

Contemporary Policy Institute

Coolidge Corner Theatre

cove.tool

Craft Sportswear

Crow Flies Press

Dashlane

Data.World

David&Goliath

daviesnow

Delicious & Sons

Denny's

Dermatonics

DETH KULT

DeVry University

Diageo

Dissent Pins

Dockers

DR & Associates

Dreamcatcher Adventure

Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing at the University of Minnesota

Earth's Own

ecoRI News

Eddie Bauer

Edinburgh Events

EILEEN FISHER

Embodia

Emerald Publishing

Encore Renewable Energy

Epitaph Records

Equal Entrance

Evixial

Expeditions

eXplore Lawrence

Fairborn Self Storage

Firefly Community

Ford

Fortress of Inca

French Girl

Front Porch Forum

FSAstore.com

Gerardo

Geystone

GIN - Greater Inflight Network

Glitter Lens

Go Camping

Greater than Games

Habitat for Humanity

Haven Life

Hayvn

HBCU 20x20

Health&Tea

Heidi Howarth

Herschel Supply Company

HigherRing

Highway Robery

Hillcrest Waterbugs

Honda

Houdini Sportswear

Huckleberry Travel

iHerb

Illustrated Ministry

InVision

Ipsun Solar

JanSport

Kid MadeModern

KIND

Kush Queen

Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival

laundryheap

Laurus Online

LendingClub

Levi's

Lifestraw

Limeade

Limestone Post

Livedab

Local Postal

Lockdowneconomy - UK

Lotus Q Inc

Louisiana Deca

lululemon

M. Miller Consulting, LLC

Madewell

Magnolia Pictures

Manelik

MassMutual

Matouk

Matte PR

MEC

Mega Seating Plan

Menlo Jazzercise

Mindful QA

Ministry of Cricket

Modern Farmer

Mozilla

Nature's Logic

Nemo Equipment

Nexsoma Legal

N-Frnds

Nonbeenary Designs

Oliver Winery & Vineyards

OpenWorksBmore

OpSense

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Outdoor Research

Paper Plane Games

Partake Foods

Patagonia

Patagonia Provisions

Patreon

Patrick Daniel Law

Paul Casey Healing Arts

Peace Coffee

PearBudget

People's Pint Brewing Company

Peter Togel

Pfizer

Pharmavite

PickFu

Pilates Blue

PLAZM

PNZ

Puma

Quaketek

Read Between the Wines Podcast BBC

Realty Works Group

Reebok

REI

ReVision Energy

Rotate Watch Kits

SAP

SharperTrades

SienaBlu

Simris

Skeletal Lighting

Social Work Test Prep

SodaStream

Somoto Canyon Tours

Sortyourfuture

Source

Southern Energy

Spark Toro

SparkCharge

Spiders and Milk

Staffy

Storq

Suite 27 Productions

Sunrun

SVB

TalkSpace

Target

The Carbon Literacy Project

The Duck Store

The Hershey Company

The Jewish Board

The Key Bremen

The Law Offices of Fang Chen

The Little Market

The North Face

The Old Globe

The Pillates Collective- Denver

The Tea Book

Theo Chocolate

Thriving Design

TrashPandasTVOfficial

Tribe Leadership Retreats

Unilever

UNLIT® The Hangover Recovery Drink

Upwork

Vans

Verizon

Viber

Voicebrook

WeAre8

Wendy's Walkers

Western Environmental Law Center

wettribe

wherewemet

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Willow Lane Collective

woonwinkel

World of Wallpaper

Woven Trends

XiTrust- The eSignature Company

Yes Plz Coffee

Yoga Lily Studio

Zevvle

ZoeFinancial

