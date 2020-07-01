Every Company Boycotting Facebook Ad Spending
The list of companies pausing their business with social media giant Facebook (FB) - Get Report has grown to 242, according to the activist group organizing the ad boycott, Stop Hate For Profit.
Companies including Adidas (ADDYY) , Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE,) - Get Report and others have agreed to stop advertising on the world's largest social media network for July -- and in some cases, longer -- until Facebook stops allowing hate speech on the platform.
"The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform. The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to demand Facebook stop generating ad revenue from hateful content," wrote the Anti Defamation League, one of the organizers of Stop Hate for Profit.
The other organizers include the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press and Common Sense.
Here's a full list of companies that are participating in the boycott:
- 15 Passenger
- AdComplyRx
- Adidas
- Adventure Journal
- Affirm
- Akyumen
- AmazingRibs.com
- Amplify
- Apollo Precision Tools
- Arcanist Press
- Arc'teryx
- Arka Pana Consulting
- Artbees Software
- Ascent Ventures
- Ashby & Graff
- Aspen Snowmass
- Atlas Pet Company
- Atomic Empire
- Aura Frames
- BabyEcoTrends.com
- Badger
- Beacon Lane
- Beam Suntory
- Ben & Jerry's
- Best Buy
- Big Spoon Roasters
- Birchbox
- Black Cat Labs
- BlueLena
- Blurry Bits Photography
- Bouqs
- Brain + Trust Partners
- Burton
- Bwritr
- Central Reach
- Change Agency Marketing
- Charm Sand
- Chaval
- Chesapeake Family Life
- Chobani
- Ciberspring
- CityAdvisor
- Clarus HR
- Classic Boats Venice
- Clean Choice Energy
- Clever
- Clif Bar & Company
- Clif Family Winery
- Climate Ride
- ClipDish
- Coca-Cola
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Colorado Nonprofit Association
- Comhlamh
- Contemporary Policy Institute
- Coolidge Corner Theatre
- cove.tool
- Craft Sportswear
- Crow Flies Press
- Dashlane
- Data.World
- David&Goliath
- daviesnow
- Delicious & Sons
- Denny's
- Dermatonics
- DETH KULT
- DeVry University
- Diageo
- Dissent Pins
- Dockers
- DR & Associates
- Dreamcatcher Adventure
- Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing at the University of Minnesota
- Earth's Own
- ecoRI News
- Eddie Bauer
- Edinburgh Events
- EILEEN FISHER
- Embodia
- Emerald Publishing
- Encore Renewable Energy
- Epitaph Records
- Equal Entrance
- Evixial
- Expeditions
- eXplore Lawrence
- Fairborn Self Storage
- Firefly Community
- Ford
- Fortress of Inca
- French Girl
- Front Porch Forum
- FSAstore.com
- Gerardo
- Geystone
- GIN - Greater Inflight Network
- Glitter Lens
- Go Camping
- Greater than Games
- Habitat for Humanity
- Haven Life
- Hayvn
- HBCU 20x20
- Health&Tea
- Heidi Howarth
- Herschel Supply Company
- HigherRing
- Highway Robery
- Hillcrest Waterbugs
- Honda
- Houdini Sportswear
- Huckleberry Travel
- iHerb
- Illustrated Ministry
- InVision
- Ipsun Solar
- JanSport
- Kid MadeModern
- KIND
- Kush Queen
- Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival
- laundryheap
- Laurus Online
- LendingClub
- Levi's
- Lifestraw
- Limeade
- Limestone Post
- Livedab
- Local Postal
- Lockdowneconomy - UK
- Lotus Q Inc
- Louisiana Deca
- lululemon
- M. Miller Consulting, LLC
- Madewell
- Magnolia Pictures
- Manelik
- MassMutual
- Matouk
- Matte PR
- MEC
- Mega Seating Plan
- Menlo Jazzercise
- Mindful QA
- Ministry of Cricket
- Modern Farmer
- Mozilla
- Nature's Logic
- Nemo Equipment
- Nexsoma Legal
- N-Frnds
- Nonbeenary Designs
- Oliver Winery & Vineyards
- OpenWorksBmore
- OpSense
- Outdoor Gear Exchange
- Outdoor Research
- Paper Plane Games
- Partake Foods
- Patagonia
- Patagonia Provisions
- Patreon
- Patrick Daniel Law
- Paul Casey Healing Arts
- Peace Coffee
- PearBudget
- People's Pint Brewing Company
- Peter Togel
- Pfizer
- Pharmavite
- PickFu
- Pilates Blue
- PLAZM
- PNZ
- Puma
- Quaketek
- Read Between the Wines Podcast BBC
- Realty Works Group
- Reebok
- REI
- ReVision Energy
- Rotate Watch Kits
- SAP
- SharperTrades
- SienaBlu
- Simris
- Skeletal Lighting
- Social Work Test Prep
- SodaStream
- Somoto Canyon Tours
- Sortyourfuture
- Source
- Southern Energy
- Spark Toro
- SparkCharge
- Spiders and Milk
- Staffy
- Storq
- Suite 27 Productions
- Sunrun
- SVB
- TalkSpace
- Target
- The Carbon Literacy Project
- The Duck Store
- The Hershey Company
- The Jewish Board
- The Key Bremen
- The Law Offices of Fang Chen
- The Little Market
- The North Face
- The Old Globe
- The Pillates Collective- Denver
- The Tea Book
- Theo Chocolate
- Thriving Design
- TrashPandasTVOfficial
- Tribe Leadership Retreats
- Unilever
- UNLIT® The Hangover Recovery Drink
- Upwork
- Vans
- Verizon
- Viber
- Voicebrook
- WeAre8
- Wendy's Walkers
- Western Environmental Law Center
- wettribe
- wherewemet
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
- Willow Lane Collective
- woonwinkel
- World of Wallpaper
- Woven Trends
- XiTrust- The eSignature Company
- Yes Plz Coffee
- Yoga Lily Studio
- Zevvle
- ZoeFinancial
