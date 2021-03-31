FAANG Bite: How to Trade Facebook, Apple and Amazon

Check out the latest news and performance from the FAANG stocks, including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet.

Jim Cramer said he's not making any short-term bets on the FAANG stocks (Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report) or the rest of the technology sector. Cramer told viewers of his "Mad Money" program to stick with the reopening stocks such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

Cramer says that there's not enough money going around to boost FAANG and the reopening stocks. "The market can only invest in one FAANG at a time, Cramer explained, and right now, investors are clamoring for reopening stocks. No one cares about big tech when the economy is roaring."

Here is a list of the FAANG stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change over the past five days through the close of trading Tuesday, March 30:

Facebook | -0.80% 5 Day

Facebook (FB) - Get Report Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer said on Tuesday that he would be leaving the social-media giant in the fall. Fischer said he would spend time with family and friends and might travel when it is safe. But he didn't say what he might do next professionally.

The social media company plans to begin opening its Silicon Valley offices in May. Its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. is expected to allow 50% capacity in early September, a Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg. Those working in the office will have to abide by safety precautions, including wearing face masks, social distancing and weekly COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects as much as half of the company’s workforce will permanently work from home over the next 10 years.

Zuckerberg has had a change of heart about the privacy changes expected with Apple's upcoming update to iOS. He is now more optimistic that Facebook will be able to navigate the app tracking privacy changes that will come with the Apple iOS 14 update that is expected to come out early next year.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Apple | -1.93% 5 Day

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced Tuesday it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference June 7-11 online.

“Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,” the company said.

The company's shares traded lower Tuesday after its biggest and most important supplier Foxconn cautioned that a 'materials shortage' could hit its supply chain in the coming months. Foxconn (FXCNY) , the world's biggest electronics manufacturer, said net profits for the three months ending in December fell 4% from last year to T$45.97 billion ($1.6 billion), missing Street forecasts even as revenues rose by 15% thanks to solid smartphone sales.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon | -2.23% 5 Day

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday after a media report said Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is working on its own chips to power its networks, which could reduce its dependence on the semiconductor titan.

The company's warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., on Monday is in its final day of voting on whether it will unionize. The warehouse's more than 5,800 workers have been voting by mail since February to decide whether they will join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Amazon is facing five active investigations from Ontario's Ministry of Labour related to working conditions, according to a report, with two of the probes tied to COVID-19 protocols.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Netflix | -4.04% 5 Day

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was upgraded this past week to buy from hold by Argus analyst Joseph Bonner, who has a $650 price target on the stock.

ViacomCBS stock is down about 40% in just four trading days. Particularly since the media landscape continues to shift and as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and others rack up huge subscriber numbers.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Alphabet | +0.45% 5 Day

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report were higher on Tuesday after the parent of search, advertising and cloud giant Google was upgraded to buy from hold at Stifel with a higher price target.

The investment firm raised its price target on the Mountain View, Calif., company's shares to $2,350 from $2,025. Alphabet at last check was 0.6% higher at $2,067.

"The resilience and speedy recovery of Alphabet's digital advertising businesses through the course of the pandemic have impressed us," analyst Scott Devitt said.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

