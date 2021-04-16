FAANG Bites: Can Apple Stock Get Back on Track?

Check out the latest news and performance from the FAANG stocks, including Facebook vs. the Republic of Ireland, Amazon employees reject unionization and more.

FAANG stocks hit new highs this past week. Facebook (FB) - Get Report hit an all-time high of $315.88 leading the charge.

The social media company's shares have slightly faded from those highs and were trading down about 0.5% even though the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up about 1%.

While investors wonder if the move in FAANG can stick, they are keeping their focus on Facebook since the stock was one of the first to really get moving. It was recently named a top internet stock at Evercore, along with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced Monday that it is working on new products to solidify its reentry into the smart-home space, a media report says. One product, which is still in early development is said to combine a set-top box like an Apple TV with a HomePod speaker, and includes a camera for videoconferencing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

The Cupertino, Calif., technology giant has notably lagged behind rivals Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon in maintaining its smart-home lines. Bloomberg called the potential device “Apple’s most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date.”

Here is a list of the FAANG stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change over the past five days amid trading Friday:

Facebook | -2.22% 5-Day

The Irish Data Protection Commission announced Wednesday it’s looking into recently reported data leaks at Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

The inquiry stems from “multiple international media reports, which highlighted that a collated dataset of Facebook user personal data had been made available on the internet,” the Commission said in a statement. The dataset was reported to contain personal data relating to approximately 533 million Facebook users worldwide.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Apple | +0.59% 5-Day

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was moving nicely this past week, up about 0.5% as investors bought the quick morning dip. For now, the stock is looking much better on the long side with a bullish setup on the charts, wrote TheStreet's Bret Kenwell.

Apple Maven on TheStreet looked at how Apple stock has finally awakened ahead of its fiscal second-quarter earnings. He asked readers if Apple's share price could double within the next three years?

In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment, founder of TheStreet Jim Cramer took issue with Apple analyst Tony Sacconaghi, who recently cast doubt on the company's prospects.

Cramer said he totally understands Sacconaghi's technical analysis on Apple, comparing its sales to last year and looking for that "next big thing" to drive growth. But what Sacconaghi lacks, Cramer said, is understanding that for millions of people worldwide, they simply cannot live without their Apple devices and services.

Cramer recalled how just the other day he thought he had lost his Apple watch. The mere thought of a lost watch sent him into a panic. "Apple's products mean a lot to me," he said, which is why investors need to own Apple and not try and trade the daily highs and lows.

"Own it, don't trade it," remains Cramer's advice on Apple.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon | +0.59% 5-Day

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares rose this past week after media reports said employees at its Bessemer, Ala., warehouse rejected a unionization effort.

With 72% of ballots tallied, about 71% of the warehouse workers voted against signing up with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, according to a Wall Street Journal report of the vote. Federal officials are finishing vote counts.

The company has announced a set of diversity commitments, which include increased numbers of women and Black employees in its senior ranks. The Seattle e-commerce company detailed on its blog on Wednesday plans to increase the number of women in senior technical jobs by 30% in the U.S. and the number of high-level Black employees by half.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, in his final letter to holders as chief executive, said the e-commerce giant must "do better by its employees." “Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn't,” Bezos wrote.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Netflix | -2.06% 5-Day

Amid strong momentum in streaming video, we’ve seen stocks for companies like Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report surge.

Disney recently topped 100 million Disney+ subscribers, while Netflix continues to trade well after inking a new deal with Sony Pictures (SONY) - Get Report.

Netflix has announced plans to “hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022. Its “Net Zero + Nature” plan is already being implemented, with the Los Gatos, Calif., entertainment production brand investing in several measures to cut “emissions for film and TV productions,” Variety reported.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Alphabet | +0.22% 5-Day

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report was added to Wedbush's "Best Ideas List" by an analyst who took over coverage of the parent of search, advertising, and cloud giant Google with an outperform rating.

"Alphabet is well positioned in a number of key areas across its businesses that we think can sustain overall growth in its core ad business [and] drive long-term sustainable top-line growth in its burgeoning Cloud business," Analyst Ygal Arounian said.

Shares of the Mountain View, Calif. company were up 0.5% to $2,266 in early trading on Wednesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

