F5 Networks 4th-Quarter Report: What Wall Street Is Saying - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

F5 Networks 4th-Quarter Report: What Wall Street Is Saying

F5 Networks topped analysts' fourth-quarter estimates. Here's a sample of analysts' comments.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of F5 Networks  (FFIV) - Get Report, the Seattle IT-security company, were climbing as the company's results for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 beat analysts' estimates.

Here's a sample of analysts' comments:

Cowen (Outperform Rating Unchanged; PT $172, Up From $168)

FFIV delivered a third straight relatively impressive quarter with a third straight beat and raise and positive commentary and tone. [This] in turn lends support to our view that [the] shares continue to discount an overly severe view of FFIV’s market outlook and competitive positioning. While still early, FFIV’s Nginx and Shape acquisitions appear to have improved FFIV’s strategic relevance.

- Paul Silverstein 

William Blair analysts reiterated their market-perform rating. While the company's performance "has exceeded the Street's low expectations, we continue to be wary of weak organic growth in the business," according to Bloomberg. 

Raymond James reiterated a market-perform rating, saying that the firm remains "concerned about secular headwinds from competition from the public cloud."

Needham analysts have a market-perform rating on the stock, saying "revenue is accelerating as the mix shifts toward rapidly growing software from declining Appliances."

F5 reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 a share as revenue rose 4% from a year earlier to $615 million. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.37 a share on revenue of $607.3 million. 

F5 Networks shares at last check were rising 8.8% to $136.61.

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Looking for Leadership: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 10/27/20)

FireEye Uncovers Phishing Campaign Targeted at SEC
INVESTING

FireEye Higher After Reporting Better-Than-Expected Results

First Solar, NetApp, Gilead Could Profit Most on Trump's Tax Plan
EARNINGS

First Solar Tops Estimates, Reinstates Guidance

Microsoft Says Commitment To Chinese Users Remains Unchanged After Updating Terms Of Service
INVESTING

Microsoft Tops Estimates as Cloud Computing Drives Q4

AMD's Stock Suddenly Spikes and It's All Because of a 160% Surge in Bitcoin
INVESTING

AMD's Blockbuster Deal to Acquire Xilinx: 6 Thoughts

Tiffany & Co.
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson, Tiffany: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Week Ahead: Wall Street Waits to Exhale
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Virus Cases Surge; Tech Lifted by AMD-Xilinx

18 visa Vastram : Shutterstock.com
INVESTING

Visa Plaid Acquisition Sparks DoJ Antitrust Concern