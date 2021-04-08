TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

F5 Slips as Credit Suisse Downgrades on IT Demand Slowdown

F5 Networks was downgraded to neutral with a $207 price target at Credit Suisse.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of F5 Networks  (FFIV) - Get Report eased on Thursday after Credit Suisse downgraded the network application and storage systems company ahead of its fiscal-second-quarter earnings report at the end of the month. 

The investment firm cut its rating on the Seattle company to neutral from outperform with a $207 price target. 

At last check F5 shares were little changed at $210.81. They have traded on Thursday off as much as 2.8% at $205.01 

While analysts at Credit Suisse remain bullish on F5's "relevance to hybrid cloud transitions," channel checks suggest a "slight slowdown" in IT-solutions demand from enterprises and lower-than-expected demand from the U.S. federal government in the first half. 

Credit Suisse says F5's revenue growth might not accelerate after the second quarter, which could create a "mixed reaction" from investors due to the stock's current valuation. 

The stock on Monday touched a 52-week high above $216, nearly doubling its 52-week low of $116.79, set in September. 

Read More: F5 to Buy Volterra, Lifts Estimate of Q1 Earnings

F5 said on Wednesday that it would report its fiscal 2021 second-quarter financial results on April 27 after the market close. 

Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $636 million. 

Both expectations reflect rises from the year-earlier quarter, but earnings are expected to fall sequentially, as they tend to do in the post-holiday quarter, FactSet data show. 

Read More: F5 Networks Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

F5 has plans to repurchase $1 billion of stock through fiscal 2022. F5 said Monday that its buyback plan includes an accelerated repurchase of $500 million of stock in fiscal 2021.

tslive-th-0408
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Apple, Twitter, Clubhouse, Stock Market Today

Weight Watchers to Trim Down Name to WW
INVESTING

WW International Slides on Morgan Stanley Downgrade

ATM Machine Lead
INVESTING

Century Bancorp Leaps on Deal to Be Bought by Eastern Bankshares

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Sets Record High as Tech Leads, Dow Slips

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Members-Only Call Is Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Nikola Moto.Still001
INVESTING

Nikola Inks Sales, Service Agreement With Rig 360 Chain

Orbcomm Lead
INVESTING

Orbcomm Rises on Deal to Be Bought by PE Firm GI Partners

roku (3)
INVESTING

Roku Rises as Deutsche Suggests Investors Buy the Recent Dip