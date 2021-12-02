Ford F-150 is Top U.S. Car Sold For 40th Straight Year, Top Truck For 45th Straight

Ford declared itself the victor for 2021 after releasing its November numbers Thursday. GM generally only releases its quarterly results.

Ford's (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report F-Series line of pickup trucks is the most popular brand in the U.S. for the 45th consecutive year, the Dearborn, Mich.-based company said Thursday

While the brand has 45 straight years atop the trucking heap, Ford also says that the F-Series will be America's best-selling vehicle for the 40th straight year.

Through November, the company sold 663,508 F-Series trucks, including 534,831 units through the first three quarters of the year, a 7% decrease from a year ago.

Of the nearly 159,000 total vehicles Ford sold in November, more than 82,000 were trucks.

Through the first three quarters, Dodge sold 434,772 units of its Ram pickup, just ahead of the 407,000 GM's GM Chevy Silverado sold, according to CNBC.

GM generally only releases its quarterly sales numbers

On Thursday, Ford was downgraded to peer perform from outperform Thursday by a Wolfe Research analyst, who also boosted his price target for the automaker to $22 from $17.

Heading into 2022, Lache said he now prefers General Motors, largely because he sees significant upside optionality from Cruise, which GM acquired in 2016.

As they prove the commercial viability of their Autonomous Driving platform, adding that he believes "core GM" earnings are likely to surprise to the upside.

In October, GM, the largest U.S. automaker, said it planned to boost electric vehicle sales, expand Cruise and continue to produce combustion engine cars could collectively lift annual revenues to around $280 billion by 2030.

Shares of Ford were rising 1.8% to $19.93 at last check in afternoon trading Thursday.