TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
The Financial Fallout Behind Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The Financial Fallout Behind Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
Publish date:

EyeGate Skyrockets After It Names a New CEO and Plans for an Acquisition

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals soars on new CEO and acquisition announcement.
Author:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals  (EYEG) - Get Report skyrocketed Tuesday after the biotech named Brian Strem as president and CEO, while announcing it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Bayon Therapeutics.

Shares of the Waltham, Mass., company were soaring 112.5% to $6.63 on Tuesday.

Strem, whose appointment is effective immediately, is the co-founder, director and former CEO of Okogen as well as co-founder and managing director of Bayon Therapeutics.

EyeGate and Bayon intend to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in which EyeGate would acquire Bayon for closing consideration of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock, and potential earnout consideration of up to about $7.1 million, or 2.2 million shares of the company’s stock.

TST Recommends

Bayon Therapeutics is a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive "photoswitch" small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

While at Bayon, Strem in-licensed global, exclusive rights to the intellectual property covering multiple generations of photoswitches.

In-licensing involves creating a contract that allows another firm to provide capital to the development and launch process, thus taking on financial responsibility. 

Strem co-founded Okogen, an ophthalmic company focused on a novel therapeutic for the treatment of viral infections of the eye, where he was most recently, director and CEO. 

"Brian’s dynamic entrepreneurship, business development achievements and ability to drive his vision forward makes him exceptionally well qualified for this significant inflection point in EyeGate’s evolution,” Stephen From, executive chairman of EyeGate, said in a statement.

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
INVESTING

UPS Shares Fall Amid Muted Full-Year Package Delivery Outlook

F5 Needs to Show More Consistency
INVESTING

F5 Networks Rises as Analysts Praise Quarterly Beat

Alibaba Launches Hong Kong IPO, Aims to Raise $13 Billion in Secondary Listing
INVESTING

Alibaba, Tencent Music and Didi Extend Losses Amid Chinese Stock Market Rout

Elon Musk and Tesla
INVESTING

Musk Ditches Earnings Calls, Cautions on Chip Shortage After Record Tesla Profits

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip From Record Highs Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Hovers Near Record High Ahead of Earnings; iPhone Sales in Focus

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Tops Earnings Forecast, Boosts Free Cash Flow Forecast

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Infinity Pharma Reports Positive Results for Cancer Drug Eganelisib and Earnings