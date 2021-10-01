October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer Reveals His 6 Favorite Oil and Energy Stocks
Jim Cramer Reveals His 6 Favorite Oil and Energy Stocks
Publish date:

Exxon Says Rising Oil and Gas Prices Could Add Up to $1.5B to Earnings

Exxon said higher oil prices will likely give a $200 million to $600 million fillip to profit, while gas may offer $500 million to $900 million.
Author:

Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report shares firmed Friday after the fossil-fuel titan estimated that rising oil and natural-gas prices will lift its third-quarter earnings by $700 million to $1.5 billion.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Exxon said oil will likely give a $200 million to $600 million fillip, while gas will likely offer a $500 million to $900 million boost.

U.S. oil prices have soared 54% year to date, recently trading at $74.54. Natural-gas prices have more than doubled this year.

Exxon said refining margins also will likely lift third-quarter earnings -- $500 million to $700 million. But it predicted chemicals margins will subtract $200 million to $400 million.

The stock of the  recently traded at $59.73, up 1.6%.

TheStreet Recommends

Morningstar analyst Allen Good puts fair value for narrow-moat Exxon at $74.

“Exxon turned in a strong second quarter, buoyed by a recovery in commodity prices and a record quarter from its chemical segment,” he wrote July 30.

“Fundamental improvement is ongoing while higher commodity prices should assist in deleveraging. Exxon delivered over $1 billion in structural efficiencies improvements during the first half of the year.”

Further: “We expect Exxon to maintain focus on capital discipline, given recent activist pressure, new board members, and past relative underperformance,” Good said.

“Management reiterated that capital spending will come in at the low end of its $16 billion-$19 billion guided range. As such, shareholder returns should follow once debt falls into management’s preferred range of 20%-25%.

“Given valuation and potential for improvement, we think Exxon remains an attractive option in the sector.”

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS

Merck Stock Surges As Data Shows COVID Antiviral Pill Cuts Death, Hospitalization Risk By 50%

Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Southwest Air Stock Up; JP Morgan Says Airline Rally 'Has Room to Run'

Lordstown Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Stock Rises; Plant Sale Unveiled, Morgan Stanley Rates Neutral

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Higher, Pelosi Seeks Mulligan, Disney Cuts Deal With 'Black Widow' - 5 Things You Must Know

Merck's Earnings Top Estimates Despite Turbulent Conditions
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Merck, Zoom, AMC, Lordstown

wine shopping sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Buys in October

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Merck Helps Dow Turn Higher On COVID Treatment Hopes, Treasury Yield Ease Boosts Tech

zoom (2)
MARKETS

Zoom Video Stock Gains After Five9 Shareholders Reject $14.7 Billion Takeover