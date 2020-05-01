Exxon Posts Surprise Q1 Loss, Plans $10 Billion Capex Cut to Preserve Dividend

Exxon CEO Darren Woods said the oil major's objective is to 'continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend, and make appropriate use of its balance sheet.'

ExxonMobil Corp (XOM) - Get Report posted a surprise first quarter loss Friday amid an historic decline in global crude prices and said it would slash spending by $10 billion in order to protect its dividend and balance sheet.

Exxon said its loss for the three months ending in March was pegged at 14 cents per share, a massive swing from last year's 55 cent per share tally and well shy of a breakeven Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Exxon said, fell 11.7% to $56.16 billion but topped analysts' estimates of $51.85 billion.

Exxon, like its domestic rival Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, also said it would slash its 2020 capital spending plans by around 30%, to $23 billion, as it moves to protect both its dividend and the strength of its balance sheet. Exxon declared a cash dividend of 87 cents per share for the second quarter earlier this week, a figure equal to its first quarter payout.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted near-term demand, resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on commodity prices and margins,” said CEO Darren Woods. “While we manage through these challenging times, we are not losing sight of the long-term fundamentals that drive our business. Economic activity will return, and populations and standards of living will increase, which will in turn drive demand for our products and a recovery of the industry.”

“Our company remains strong and we will manage through the current market downturn as we have for decades,” Woods added. “Today’s circumstances are certainly unique, but our people have the experience, our business has the scale, and we have the financial strength to see us through and emerge stronger than ever.”

Exxon shares were marked 2.6% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $45.27 each.

Chevron also said it would make a further $2 billion in cuts to its capital spending plans, while reducing operating costs by another $1 billion, as it attempts to protect the group's dividend and maintain a strong balance sheet. Chevron announced a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share earlier this week.

Chevron posted diluted earnings for the three months ending in March of $1.93 per share, a 38.8% increase from the same period last year that included some one-time items that pushed it well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 68 per share.

Group revenues, the company said, fell 14.8% to $30 billion, but again topped analysts estimates of a $29.4 billion tally.

WTI crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, plunged 66% over the first quarter, the biggest decline on record, as demand evaporated amid the coronavirus pandemic and domestic production rates hummed along at all-time highs. Brent crude, meanwhile, fell more than 54% over the month of March alone despite speculation of OPEC output cuts.