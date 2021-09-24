Exxon, Occidental, Baker Hughes Make Goldman Turnaround List

Exxon has 'reduced costs, surprised to the downside on capital spending, outperformed our expectations in downstream/chemicals,' Goldman said.

ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report and Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get BAKER HUGHES COMPANY CLASS A Report have made a Goldman Sachs list of energy stocks that generated negative total returns over the past five years but now appear to be set to rebound.

In the case of Exxon, a “meaningful turnaround is underway,” wrote Goldman analysts led by Neil Mehta, according to CNBC.

“The company has reduced costs, surprised to the downside on capital spending, outperformed our expectations in downstream/chemicals and developed an outstanding resource in Guyana,” they said.

Exxon closed at $57.59 Friday, down 1%. It has climbed 4% over the past six months amid the rise in oil prices.

As for Occidental, “at current favorable commodity prices, ... we see potential for shares to improve through balance sheet improvement, and over time with success in OXY’s low carbon ventures business,” the Goldman analysts said.

“There has not been leadership change, but we do believe the strategy of the business has fundamentally changed from one of growth to deleveraging.”

Occidental closed at $28.10 Friday, up 0.5%, and has gained 6% over the past six months.

Baker Hughes appears to have the best rebound potential, Goldman analysts said, noting that it has tracked toward higher margin and growth operations, including carbon and hydrogen end markets.

“BKR plans to operate its industrial and traditional energy businesses separately, as a sign that management is considering all options on how best to unlock value,” the analysts said.

Baker Hughes closed at $24.22 Friday, up 1%, and has gained 12% over the last six months.