Exxon Mobil Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, Beats on Revenues

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, as oil major around the world see profits declining alongside global crude prices, sending shares lower in pre-market trading.

Exxon said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at 41 cents per share, down more than 70% from last year and 2 cents shy of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Exxon said, fell 6.6% to $67.17 billion, but topped analysts' estimates of a $64.1 billion tally.

Downstream earnings fell 67% to $898 million as U.S. crude prices fell from a peak of $77 per barrel in September 2018 to around $63 by the end of last year. But upstream earnings rose 65% to $6.14 billion.

“Our operations performed well, while short-term supply length in the downstream and chemicals businesses impacted margins and financial results,” said CEO Darren Woods. “Growth in demand for the products that underpin our businesses remains strong. We remain focused on improving our base businesses, driving efficiencies, and optimizing the value of our investment portfolio.”

Exxon shares were marked 0.52% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $64.45 each.

Earlier this week, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) - Get Report, Europe's biggest oil company, said fourth quarter profits nearly halved from last year, to $2.9 billion, and cautioned the global demand weakness linked to the spreading coronavirus would cloud energy markets for at least the first half of the year.