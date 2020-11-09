TheStreet
Exxon Mobil Leads Energy Shares Higher On Pfizer Vaccine Boost: U.S. Crude Surges Past $40 A Barrel

Pfizer's blockbuster coronavirus vaccine breakthrough has energy stocks soaring in markets around the world as investors bet on renewed demand in the wake of a broader rollout of the developing treatment.
Exxon Mobil Corp.  (XOM) - Get Report lead energy stocks soared higher Monday, while global oil prices spiked by nearly 10% and airline shares surged, as investors piled into travel and energy stocks following news that Pfizer Inc.'s  (PFE) - Get Report experimental coronavirus vaccine passed a 90% efficacy rate.

Pfizer said late-stage trials of its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, which it's developing with Germany-based BioNTech BNTX, provided what CEO Albert Bourla called 'the most significant medical advance in the past 100 years": a 90% efficacy rate with no serious side-effects. 

Pfizer said it will have some 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine available next year, and will seek Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration later this month. 

Exxon Mobil shares were marked 10.75% higher in pre-market trading, the biggest gain since March 24, to indicate an opening bell price of $36.36 each, while Chevron Corp.  (CVX) - Get Report jumped 11.6% higher at $79.25 each. Occidental Petroleum OXY rose 18% to $11.82 while oil services group Halliburton jumped 16.6% to $14.32 each.

Airline stocks, meanwhile, were also on the move, with American Airlines Group  (AAL) - Get Report rising 24.75% to $14.30 per share and domestic rival Delta Air Lines Inc.  (DAL) - Get Report spiking 18.8% higher at $37.33 per share. United Airlines Holdings  (UAL) - Get Report, meanwhile, was marked 20.25% higher at $41.72 each.

Global oil prices were also storming higher on the Pfizer news, with WTI Crude Futures rising 9.6% to $40.79 per barrel and Brent contracts, the global benchmark, surging $3.59 per barrel to $43.04 each on the hopes of renewed energy demand.

