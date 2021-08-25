August 25, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Best Buy Stock Isn't Done Going Higher
Publish date:

Express Stock Climbs as Retailer Swings to a Surprise Profit

Shares of Express rose after the apparel retailer reported a surprise second-quarter profit.
Author:

Shares of Express  (EXPR) - Get Report rose after the apparel retailer reported a surprise second-quarter profit.

Shares of Express at last check were 5% higher at $7.62. 

For the quarter ended July 31 the Columbus, Ohio, company swung to net income of $10.6 million, or 15 cents a share, from a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.67 a share, in the year-earlier period. 

The latest adjusted earnings of 2 cents a share were ahead of the consensus analyst expectation of a loss of 30 cents share, derived from a FactSet survey. 

Revenue of $457.6 million nearly doubled from $245.7 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $411 million. 

The Days of Amazon as the Death Star Are Over: Jim Cramer

"Our performance across all channels in the second quarter was very strong on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Tim Baxter said in a statement. 

"We experienced an inflection point after the Fourth of July and have been driving a double-digit comp versus 2019 since that time." 

The company says its second quarter results were driven by e-commerce sales, which grew 28% vs. the 2020 quarter and 20% vs. 2019. 

Gross margin of 32.6% compared with a negative margin of about 18% in the year-ago period. Operating profit swung to $14.8 million from a loss of $136.3 million. 

The company reported comparable sales, which include stores and e-commerce, increased 48% from a year earlier.

