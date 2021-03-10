TheStreet
Express Soars on Plans to Grow Its E-Commerce Channel

Express is finalizing a strategy that the company said will grow its digital channel to $1 billion in 2024.
Express  (EXPR) - Get Report moved into the express lane Wednesday after the fashion retailer and Reddit message board favorite posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and announced an upcoming plan to grow its digital channel to $1 billion.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio, company were climbing 23.7% in premarket trading.

Express is one of several so-called "meme" stocks, including GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report, that have been boosted by the Reddit forum Wallstreetbets.

Express reported a loss of $53.3 million, or 82 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with loss of $141.6 million, or $2.21 a share, a year ago. 

The adjusted loss came to 66 cents a share, compared with the FactSet consensus calling for a loss of 83 cents.

Sales totaled $430.3 million, down 29% from $606.7 million a year ago, and fell short of FactSet's call for $490 million.

Comparable retail sales, which combine Express stores and e-commerce, fell 28% from a year ago, while comparable outlet sales decreased 27%.

Express said it was finalizing a strategy that the company said will grow its digital channel to $1 billion in 2024. The company expects to unveil details of the plan in the second quarter. 

The strategy will be driven by such steps as relaunching the Express Insider loyalty program; focusing on selling through social media channels and influencer networks; and enhancing multi-channel capabilities to improve speed and service. 

Express said it also wants to improve the company's website with such features as faster checkout processes and improved search and navigation functions.

Like many other industries, the retail sector has suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic as many companies were initially forced to close stores and lay off employees.

