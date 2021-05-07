TheStreet home
Expedia Jumps as Analysts Raise Estimates on Reopening Play

Expedia reported quarterly results above Wall Street estimates. Analysts like the company's positioning for the reopening from the pandemic.
Shares of Expedia Group  (EXPE) - Get Report were up on Friday as analysts expressed optimism based on the travel-booking website's latest quarter. 

Expedia narrowed its first-quarter loss to $4.17 a share from $9.24 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for a loss of $2.90.

It reported a 44% decline in revenue to $1.25 billion as vacationers postponed their travel plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Expedia topped the consensus analyst estimate of $1.11 billion. 

"As the vaccine rollout continues, we expect to see a now familiar story play out: Domestic and leisure demand lead the recovery," Expedia Chief Executive Peter Kern said in a statement.

"However, as the dire situation in India reminds us, in some markets, things may get worse before they get better."  

Expedia shares at last check were up 7.2% to $176.70. They've traded on Friday up as much as 9.2% at $180.05.

Here's what Wall Street is saying about the company's quarter:

Barclays affirmed an overweight rating on the stock while lifting its price target to $200 a share from $167. 

The company's recovery is well ahead of schedule, and Expedia is now in a "great position," analyst Mario Lu said in a note. 

Benchmark analysts have a buy rating on the stock and increased their price target to $215 from $175. They cited the company's domestic strength and share gains "in every major market along with health in traditional lodging."

Truist maintained a buy rating while increasing the price target to $240 from $237.

"We expect the U.S. momentum to continue to build with the onset of summer and expect Europe to follow a similar trajectory as vaccinations pick up," analysts Naved Khan and Youssef Squali wrote. 

And Wedbush maintained its outperform rating and $190 price target 

