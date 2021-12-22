It was the third straight monthly increase, putting the seasonally-adjusted annualized sales pace at 6.46 million homes.

It was the third straight monthly increase, putting the seasonally-adjusted annualized sales pace at 6.46 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. To be sure, sales fell 2.0% from a year ago, when the pace totaled 6.59 million homes.

“Determined buyers were able to land housing before mortgage rates rise further in the coming months,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Locking in a constant and firm mortgage payment motivated many consumers who grew weary of escalating rents over the last year.

“Mortgage rates are projected to jump in 2022. However, I don’t expect the imminent increase to be overly dramatic.” Yun forecasts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to average at 3.7% by the of 2022.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 3.12% Dec. 16, at 3.10% Nov. 18, at 3.05% Oct. 14 and 2.72% Nov. 19, 2020, according to Freddie Mac.

Home sales aren’t rising by the same magnitude as home prices, which have rocketed about 20% annualized in recent months.

“Supply chain disruptions for building new homes and labor shortages have hindered bringing more inventory to the market,” Yun said. “Therefore, housing prices continue to march higher due to the near record-low supply levels.”

In other housing news, U.S. single-family rents soared 10.9% in October, the fastest year-over-year increase in more than 16 years, real estate research firm CoreLogic said Tuesday. Rent increases accelerated for all price tiers in October.