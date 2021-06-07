Exfo Soars on Plan to Be Taken Private by Founder

U.S.-listed shares of Exfo surged as much as 66% as the communications testing equipment company announced plans to go private.

Shares of Exfo (EXFO) - Get Report surged Monday after the communications testing equipment company said it plans to be taken private by founder and majority shareholder Germain Lamonde's Canada Inc..

Shares of the Quebec City, Quebec company were soaring 60.81% higher to $5.95 at last check Monday.

Under terms of the deal, Exfo holders will receive $6.00 in cash per share. The purchase price represents a 62% premium to Exfo's $3.70 closing price per share on Friday, June 4.

"The Arrangement will provide holders of Subordinate Voting Shares with a significant cash premium and immediate liquidity for their Subordinate Voting Shares while ensuring the long-term success of EXFO as a private company for its employees, business partners and all the other stakeholders," Lamonde said in a statement.

All independent directors on Exfo's board unanimously approved the deal and recommended that shareholders vote in its favor.

Lamonde and others recused themselves from the meeting.

"My objective is to continue working with our talented management team and employees globally to further develop what has become a successful global Test and System provider while maintaining its headquarters in Québec City," Lamonde added.

National Bank of Canada and Investissement Québec have provided commitment letters to PurchaseCo for senior and subordinated debt financing, respectively, representing an aggregate principal amount sufficient to cover the purchase of the same.

National Bank of Canada will act as the Administrative Agent of the lending syndicate for the senior debt financing and National Bank Financial Markets will act as the Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner, Bloomberg News reported.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Lamonde will directly or indirectly beneficially own or control all of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares, the company said.