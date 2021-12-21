Skip to main content
Excess Cash Is Squeezing This Key Inflation Indicator
Publish date:

Author:

New data from the Federal Reserve shows that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate dropped a percentage point to 0.04% on Dec. 20.

That has been pressuring the rate that the Fed uses when it lends money to commercial banks. Dubbed the repo rate, changes in that indicator are often watched as good ways to measure how central banking authorities are attempting to control inflation.

“It’s largely the same set of circumstances as in October,” TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg told the news service. “Lots of cash in the system and not a lot of collateral and that’s weighing down repo.” 

This decline was the first since October. The federal government began buying assets at an increased rate last year in order to stabilize the economy as the Covid-19 pandemic set in. 

It said last week that it will begin speeding up that process, at it attempts to rein in burgeoning inflation.

This led to a flood of cash into the short term market. Additionally, the monthly amount of cash flooding into the market via government-sponsored enterprises is playing a role.

With concerns about the omicron variant and the fear of inflation, investors are looking for safe bets. 

Therefore there’s an increased demand for specific Treasuries in the market, as short positions need to be financed, but there’s not enough collateral to go around, and investors believe that the Federal Reserve will begin to raise interest rates soon to combat inflation.

