Exact Sciences Buys Thrive for $2.5 Billion in Cash, Stock - TheStreet
TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATION
Search

Exact Sciences Buys Thrive for $2.5 Billion in Cash and Stock

Blood-screening company Exact Sciences agrees to buy privately held cancer-detection provider Thrive Earlier Detection for $2.5 billion in cash and stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Blood-screening and disease analysis and detection company Exact Sciences  (EXAS) - Get Report said Tuesday it has agreed to buy privately held cancer-detection provider Thrive Earlier Detection for $2.5 billion in cash and stock.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cambridge, Mass.-based Thrive Earlier Detection will receive $1.7 billion up front - 65% in Exact Sciences common shares and 35% in cash, subject to certain adjustments, the companies said.

An additional $450 million will be payable to Thrive based on certain milestones related to the development and commercialization of a blood-based, multi-cancer screening test, the companies said.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2021.

The deal will allow Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences to fold Thrive's early-stage cancer-screening test, CancerSEEK, into its already robust blood-based screening platform, Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said in a statement.

"The acquisition of Thrive is a giant leap toward ensuring blood-based, multi-cancer screening becomes a reality and eventually, the standard of care,” Conroy said.

"Thrive is driven by the knowledge that if cancer is caught early enough, it can be more effectively treated or even cured, and every patient deserves a chance for a better outcome," said Thrive CEO David Daly. 

Separately, Exact Sciences said it has also acquired Base Genomics, an epigenetics company that uses DNA analysis to detect early stage cancers. Terms of that deal weren't immediately made public.

Shares of Exact Sciences were up 2.73% at $109.48 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

What to Watch Thursday: American Express Earnings, Yellen Remarks
INVESTING

15 Stock Losers in the Dow From Monday's Selloff

credit card sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How To Get a Great Credit Card, Even With No Credit History

4. Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

AMD Buys Xilinx for $35 Billion, Posts Better-Than-Expected Profit

Caterpillar
INVESTING

Caterpillar Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast Despite Demand Slump

Bayer Gets Merck Brands Like Claritin Through $14.2 Billion Deal
INVESTING

Merck's Third-Quarter Earnings and Sales Top Forecasts

NYSE Stock Market Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain, Market Volatility Spikes On COVID Spread Concern, Pre-Election Risk

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Narrows 2020 Profit Target; Sees November Vaccine Application to FDA

3M Lead
INVESTING

3M Posts Earnings Beat on Surging Medical Equipment Sales