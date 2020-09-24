E.W. Scripps Shares Jump as Berkshire Backs ION Media Deal

E.W. Scripps shares jump as Berkshire Hathaway agrees to help finance the company's purchase of ION Media.

Shares of E.W. Scripps (SSP) - Get Report jumped on Thursday after the local-television broadcaster said it agreed to acquire ION Media in a $2.65 billion deal, with backing from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. (BRK.B) - Get Report

Berkshire will make a $600 million preferred equity investment in Scripps to help finance the acquisition. In return, Berkshire will also receive a warrant to purchase up to buy as many as 23.1 million Class A shares for $13 each.

Shares of E.W. Scripps, Cincinnati, at last check were up 28% to $13.40.

Closely held ION Media, West Palm Beach, Fla., says it's the owner and operator of the nation’s largest broadcast station group.

ION Media operates more than 60 TV stations in most major American media markets. It was founded in 1984 by Bud Paxson.

Scripps says that through this acquisition the company will be the largest holder of broadcast spectrum in the country. ION Media will add to its over-the-air television marketplace, which reaches 25% of all U.S. TV households.

"With its strong revenue growth, high margins and significant cash flow, ION will make Scripps a more powerful and durable media business with significant near-term benefit as well as long-term value," Scripps Chief Executive Adam Symson said in a statement.

Symson called ION a distribution double threat to rivals because the network is carried on cable and satellite while also capitalizing on cord-cutting -- the effort by consumers to switch from traditional cable to streaming.

"As the media industry continues its rapid evolution, Berkshire Hathaway is fortunate to partner with this management team and the Scripps family, who have successfully anticipated the future of media for over a century," said Ted Weschler, the Berkshire Hathaway officer responsible for the Omaha company's investment.

ION employs 425 people. For the year through June it posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $323 million on revenue of $558 million.

The deal is subject to conditions including clearance by the Federal Communications Commission and antitrust authorities. The companies expect to close the deal in first-quarter 2021.