Perhaps it's the heat, but fans of the fall and winter holidays are extra thirsty for the cozy, cheerful feeling that only the winter holidays can bring.

For many, Disney-themed decorations, attire and accessories are an integral part of the holiday season, which makes a Disney park the ideal place to visit during the most wonderful time of the year. And just as August begins, Mouse-heads are already looking at the newly released list of holiday events and starting to plan.

If you're planning to make the magic of Disney a part of your family's holiday this year, the theme parks have some long-beloved events that will put a very definite jingle in your bells.

Disney parks occasionally update and renovate beloved classic rides, and 2022 has seen no shortage of changes to parks' lineups. Each season, loyal Disney fans eagerly await announcements about what the holiday season holds in store for cheery visitors. Are you drenched in sweat and daydreaming about Disney's winter wonderland of holiday events? Crank up the A/C and dig out your Mouse ears, because it's never too early to start planning the perfect holiday at your favorite Walt Disney park.

Celebrate the Holidays at Disney World

Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando is bringing back one of the park's most popular events this year. The after hours event Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is back and packed full of fun events for the whole family.

The return announcement comes with several other beloved park re-openings, but this particular event will include a stage show at Cinderella's Castle, along with music and dance performances. Attendees will finish off the night with Minnie's Wonderful Christmas Fireworks. The park will also host the Once Upon a Christmas Parade that will feature the Big Mouse himself, along with other beloved characters and rosey-cheeked gift giver Jolly Ol' St. Nick.

Tickets for the event are sold separately from the regular park admission. The event continues on select dates between Nov. 8 and Dec. 22. Prices for tickets vary slightly based on guests' visit date, but visitors can expect to pay somewhere between $150 to $200 for adult admission. Of course, these prices are subject to change based on event demand, so it's a good time to plan your Disney holiday if you want to save your cash.

And save your cash you should, because you'll want to spend it on all of the delicious holiday food the park has to offer. Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays (formerly known as Holidays Around the World) starts on Nov. 25, and features some of the best offerings for Disney foodies. Check out the Holiday Cookie Stroll or save your appetite for the various dishes on offer from the Holiday kitchens.

Disney Parks

If that's not enough, some of your favorite classic Disney rides at Magic Kingdom will get some fabulously-festive makeovers. Tomorrowland Speedway, the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, Space Mountain, the Jungle Cruise, and the Mad Tea Party will all be decked out for the holidays. Once you've eaten your fill and enjoyed all the rides, it's time to dance! Disney-lovers can shake it out at dance parties hosted by Club Tinsel, a Totally Tomorrowland Christmas, or Disney Junior Jungle Jam.

Disneyland Becomes the Merriest Place on Earth

Meanwhile, on the opposite coast, Disneyland and California Adventure have their own feast of holiday events and shows. Buena Vista Street will play host to a 50-foot Christmas tree and breathtaking holiday decor, including a winter-themed presentation from Cars Land. There will also be a return of one of the park's most beloved holiday attractions. Head over to the newly-returned World of Color display to enjoy Season of Light, a breathtaking music and light presentation sure to fill you with wonder and holiday spirit.

This holiday season will also feature the Mickey's Happy Holidays, a series of parades across the park that feature some of Disney's most popular and beloved characters. If you or a kiddo in your life are dying to see that one ultimate character, chances are you'll find them marching merrily in the event's parades. The march includes Disney's famous Holiday Toy Drummers.

Disney's Viva Navidad street party is sure to be a big draw this year, too. With the success of "Encanto", the film's star Mirabel will be making an appearance at Paradise Gardens Park which is likely to garner a large crowd.

Disney

Families visiting Disneyland can also plan to meet Santa on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail starting November 11th and running until December 24th. Visitors to the park will also be able to enjoy a holiday-decorated Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle and the "Believe... in Holiday Magic" fireworks show.

Kids and adults alike can enjoy "A Christmas Fantasy" song and dance celebration with Elsa and other "Frozen" characters. Mickey, Minnie, and Santa will also lend their song and dance skills to the presentation. If you're looking for a holiday dance spot, bust a move with Goofy, Pluto, and Chip n' Dale at the Tomorrowland Terrance dance party.

Disneyland will also see its fair share of returning holiday favorites, including the It's a Small World holiday celebration and the Haunted Mansion Holiday exhibit. And just like holiday seasons past, the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens will feature all kinds of exciting musical and dance guests throughout the season.