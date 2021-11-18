Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why Wall Street Is Still Watching Chinese Real Estate Giant Evergrande
Why Wall Street Is Still Watching Chinese Real Estate Giant Evergrande
Publish date:

Evergrande Default ‘Highly Likely,’ S&P Global Ratings Says

Chinese property development giant Evergrande is likely to default on its outstanding debts, according to a new report by S&P Global Ratings.
Author:

Struggling Chinese property development giant China Evergrande is likely to default on its outstanding debts because the company has essentially lost its main business, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

In the report released Thursday, S&P Global Ratings analysts said that despite the company’s ability to sell assets and find ways to make payments in time, “Evergrande’s massive debt will catch up with it.”

“The firm has lost the capacity to sell new homes, which means its main business model is effectively defunct. This makes full repayment of its debts unlikely,” the report said.

“We still believe an Evergrande default is highly likely,” the analysts said.

While the developer has managed to stave off default with last-minute payments, the analysts said Evergrande’s bigger test will be when $3.5 billion comes due for U.S. dollar-denominated notes next March and April.

TheStreet Recommends

Evergrande earlier this month made interest payments on bonds that mature in 2022 and 2023, according to reports. It also reportedly made a payment on a third bond set to expire in 2024.

Even so, the company, which employs more than 200,000 people in 280 cities, has seen its shares drop by nearly 85% this year as it struggles under a debt load of $305 billion and teeters dangerously close to default.

While some investors expect the Chinese government to backstop the company in similar fashion to what the U.S. government did with some Wall Street banks in 2008, others suspect the government will avoid "moral hazard" and let Evergrande fail a la Lehman Brothers.

“We believe the government wants to unwind Evergrande in a controlled fashion, or let an orderly debt restructuring take place,” the S&P analysts said Thursday.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 5% Thursday despite news it reached a deal to raise $273 million in an asset sale.

Kohl's Lead
MARKETS

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Macy's Lead
MARKETS

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Q3 Earnings Forecast, Boosting 2022 Outlook

China Antitrust: Alibaba's Home Province Vows To 'supervise And Guide' The E-commerce Giant To Rectify Violations
MARKETS

Alibaba Stock Slides After Q2 Revenue Miss As Beijing Crackdown Bites

John Deere Lead
INVESTING

Deere Stock Gains After Workers Vote to End Month-Long Strike

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Metaverse Revenue Prospects

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia, Cisco, Deere, Oil In Focus; Stock Futures Higher - 5 Things You Must Know

3 ETFs May Benefit if Investors Like Cisco's 4Q Results
EARNINGS

Cisco Stock Plummets After Missing Quarterly Revenue Estimate

NYSE Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/17: Affirm, Walmart, Rivian