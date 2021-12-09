Evergrande Crisis Won't Hurt Hong Kong Investors,  China's Bank Chief Says

“The rights and the interest of [Evergrande's] creditors and shareholders will be fully respected, in accordance with their legal seniorities," said governor Yi Gang.

Chinese property developer Evergrande's debt crisis should not spook Hong Kong investors or undermine the potential of the financial hub's capital markets, the country's central bank chief said.

“The risk caused by a few real estate firms in the short run would not undermine the market for the medium and the long run,” said China's central bank governor Yi Gang in remarks made Thursday cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Yi, governor of the People’s Bank of China, spoke in a pre-recorded video message.

He was addressing a seminar that included Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue and examined Hong Kong’s future as an international financial center.

Evergrande's missed debt payment on Monday has put it at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter, with $300 billion in liabilities.

Even as negotiations for a managed debt restructuring with offshore creditors quelled fears of a total collapse, a historic default is still in play.

Yi said the Evergrande situation is a "market event."

"It should be handled in the market-oriented way, based on law," he added.

"Companies issuing bonds overseas and their shareholders will be urged to properly handle their debt issues and meet their debt obligation in accordance with law and market principles,” Yi said.

On Thursday, shortly after the video aired, Fitch Ratings cut Evergrande to restricted default over its failure to meet $82.5 million worth of coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday.

Earlier this week, the central bank lowered the amount of cash banks need to keep in their reserves to limit the fallout from Evergrande's crisis.

The PBOC also reaffirmed that risks posed to the economy by cash strapped Evergrande can be contained, citing the developer’s “own poor management” and “reckless expansion” for the problems it faces.