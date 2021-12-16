Shopify Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on Fundamentals

Evercore Internet analyst Mark Mahaney called Shopify 'one of the highest quality assets in our coverage.'

Evercore upgraded online shopping platform Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report to outperform from in-line Thursday, with a price target of $1,770.

Evercore Internet analyst Mark Mahaney called it “one of the highest quality assets in our coverage.”

Ottawa-based Shopify has strong fundamentals, he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC. It’s “one of the biggest structural winners from the Covid crisis.”

The stock will benefit from increased use of Shopify’s Shop Pay payment service by non-Shopify businesses, expansion of Shopify Fulfillment network, growth of Shopify’s point of sale activity and an enhanced installment payment option.

The rise of direct-to-consumer brands and individuals starting their own small businesses will also help, Mahaney said.

“We think some of these individuals are starting online stores using Shopify.”

The stock recently traded at $1,302, down 4.8%, and has dropped 20% in the past month on valuation concern.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff likes Shopify, but not its valuation, putting fair value at $862.

“Our research suggests Shopify is the leading platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, as supported by the largest number of merchants of any platform,” he wrote in an Oct. 28 commentary.

“More merchants and high attach rates from add-on features like Payments, Shopify Fulfillment Network, and Shipping should continue to drive strong revenue growth over the medium term.”

Romanoff likes “the company’s focus on using search engine optimization, topical blogs, and network referrals to attract SMB users.”

But he bases his valuation on an enterprise-value-to-sales multiple of 22 times this year’s revenue, an adjusted price-to-earnings multiple of 139, and a 3.4% free cash flow yield.