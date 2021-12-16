Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Says 'Hold and Wait' After Fed Decision
Why This Technical Analyst Says 'Hold and Wait' After Fed Decision
Publish date:

Shopify Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on Fundamentals

Evercore Internet analyst Mark Mahaney called Shopify 'one of the highest quality assets in our coverage.'
Author:

Evercore upgraded online shopping platform Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report to outperform from in-line Thursday, with a price target of $1,770.

Evercore Internet analyst Mark Mahaney called it “one of the highest quality assets in our coverage.”

Ottawa-based Shopify has strong fundamentals, he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC. It’s “one of the biggest structural winners from the Covid crisis.”

The stock will benefit from increased use of Shopify’s Shop Pay payment service by non-Shopify businesses, expansion of Shopify Fulfillment network, growth of Shopify’s point of sale activity and an enhanced installment payment option.

The rise of direct-to-consumer brands and individuals starting their own small businesses will also help, Mahaney said. 

“We think some of these individuals are starting online stores using Shopify.”

TheStreet Recommends

The stock recently traded at $1,302, down 4.8%, and has dropped 20% in the past month on valuation concern.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff likes Shopify, but not its valuation, putting fair value at $862.

“Our research suggests Shopify is the leading platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, as supported by the largest number of merchants of any platform,” he wrote in an Oct. 28 commentary.

“More merchants and high attach rates from add-on features like Payments, Shopify Fulfillment Network, and Shipping should continue to drive strong revenue growth over the medium term.”

Romanoff likes “the company’s focus on using search engine optimization, topical blogs, and network referrals to attract SMB users.”

But he bases his valuation on an enterprise-value-to-sales multiple of 22 times this year’s revenue, an adjusted price-to-earnings multiple of 139, and a 3.4% free cash flow yield.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksRetailE-Commerce
1. AT&amp;T (T)
INVESTING
TDISCA

Did AT&T Stock Just Bottom and Is It a Buy?

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Lead
INVESTING

What do You Think Theranos Shares are Worth as NFTs?

Federal Judge Declines to Dismiss Insider Trading Charge Against Cooperman
INVESTING
PRMRF

Hedge Fund Icon Cooperman Sees Stocks as Overvalued

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTDISCA

U.S. Stocks Sink as Omicron Covid Variant Worries Rise

Target to Hire More Than 100,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season Rush
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Much Do Target, Walmart, and Other Big Retailers Pay Entry-Level Workers?

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FEDEX

Here's What to Look For in FedEx's Earnings Post-Bell

retired woman laptop listen sh
INVESTING
SPOT

Spotify Really Wants You To Rate Its Podcasts

Inflation Lead
INVESTING
ACNTDISCA

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday Amid Central Bank Policy Calls