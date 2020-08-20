EV Producer Nio to Expand to Western Markets Next Year

Nio next year will be looking to start its Western expansion in European countries, the CEO says.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NIO) - Get Report next year plans to start expanding to Western markets, and might export a battery-swapping service that could help it compete with rival Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, the company's chief executive said Thursday.

American depositary receipts of the Shanghai company at last check were off 0.8% to $13.95.

William Li told reporters that the company had delayed overseas plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

“Hopefully, in the second half of next year, we can start some small-batch exploration in countries where EVs are popular,” Li said. “We would like to start with European countries.”

Li said a potential competitive advantage is Nio's service that allows owners to swap drained batteries instead of recharging them. The company has set up 143 battery-swap stations in cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

Nio is building a new battery-swapping station in China every week and plans to build 300 new stations next year, Li said.

The service could help the company compete with Tesla in crowded cities such as New York and Chicago where owners park in the street or cannot set up a charging point at home.

Nio's battery packs are the same shape and size across its lineup, which is composed of three SUVs.

Reuters reported that Nio launched a battery-leasing service that will enable drivers to buy an electric vehicle without owning the battery pack, which is an electric vehicle's most expensive component.

The service, called battery as a service or BaaS, entails drivers paying monthly rental fees to use the batteries.

The least expensive Nio car after subsidies is now an ES6 sport-utility vehicle priced at 273,600 yuan ($39,553) without ownership of the battery pack, versus 343,600 yuan including the pack, Reuters noted.

Separately, General Motors (GM) - Get Report is planning an electric-car offensive in China with more than 40% of its new launches in the country over the next five years set to be electric vehicles, Reuters said, citing a company statement released at its Tech Day event in Shanghai.