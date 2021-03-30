EV Maker Canoo Drops as Roth Downgrades on Business Pivot

EV producer Canoo said it is going to deemphasize its contract-engineering-services line.

Shares of Canoo (GOEV) - Get Report on Tuesday lost more than a quarter of their value after the electric-vehicle maker did not report revenue for the December quarter and was downgraded at Roth Capital.

The Dallas company said that it planned to deemphasize its contract-engineering-services line, which led Roth analysts to downgrade the stock to neutral from buy. They slashed their price target on the stock to $12 from $30.

"The difficult part is where the pivot points after the reset, as Canoo has deemphasized engineering services done for others, pushed back from the subscription model for the lifestyle vehicle, and replaced" its chief financial officer and vice president of corporate strategy, Roth analyst Craig Irwin said.

Canoo, which went public through a SPAC merger in December, at last check was down 23% to $9.12. They have traded on Tuesday at a 52-week low $8.55, down 28%.

Canoo reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 8 cents a share, narrowed from a loss of 57 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter.

The company ended the quarter with total cash of $702.4 million, up from $29.5 million a year earlier.

The quarter was "OK," according to Irwin.

For the current quarter, Canoo expects operating expenses between $45 million and $50 million with capital expenditures between $10 million and $12 million.

The company recently unveiled its all-electric multipurpose delivery vehicle, which will have a starting price tag of $33,000.

The company also showed an all-electric pickup truck with a target delivery of 2023.

"Globally there are approximately 1.5 billion light vehicles and we believe that 80% of those will be replaced by EVs over the next 4 to 5 car generations," Chief Executive Tony Aquila said in a statement.

"Canoo's technology gives us a blank canvas to reimagine how the EV fits into our changing auto ecosystem."