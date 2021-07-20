TheStreet home
Paddy Lowe: A Winning Auto Racing Engineer Turns to Solving the Climate Crisis
Europe's Most Valuable Brands

Automobile brands like Porsche, VW, Mercedes and BMW are among Europe's most valuable brands, along with oil and gas brands, telecom and some luxury goods.
Fast cars take the lead in the race for most valuable brands of Europe.

In the victory lane is Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler,  (DMLRY)  valued at more than 50 billion euros, according to the 2021 annual report on the continent’s 500 strongest brands by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy.

The most valuable sector is automobiles, accounting for 14% of total brand value in the ranking, and over half of the brands in top 500 hail from just three nations: Germany, France, and the U.K.

The back marker is Rolls Royce, whose brand value sunk more than 47%, the most of the 500, while Germany’s Delivery Hero is the fastest-growing brand value in the ranking, with a growth of 148%, followed by another food delivery service, Britain's Just Eat.  (GRUB) - Get Report

Also notable in the auto sector is Ferrari,  (RACE) - Get Report which leads the pack as Europe's strongest brand, based on metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Ferrari ranks No. 46 of most valuable brands.

The total brand value of Europe’s top 500 most valuable brands dropped 10% during the Covid-19 pandemic, while some retail and delivery brands benefited from changing consumer habits.

Based on Brand Finance’s Europe 500 2021, these are the strongest brands in Europe. Euro amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at a rate of 1EUR= $1.18

The Most Valuable Brands in Europe

Germany Automobiles2021 brand value: $58.6 billionChange over last year: -15.6%

1. Mercedes-Benz

Germany

Automobiles

  • 2021 brand value: $58.6 billion
  • Change over last year: -15.6%
