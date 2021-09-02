September 2, 2021
How Companies Are Approaching COVID-19 Vaccines
European Officials Don't See Need for Covid Vaccine Booster

There is no urgent need for booster doses of vaccines to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population, a report said.
European medical authorities are unconvinced about the need for a Covid vaccine booster at this point.

“Based on current evidence, there is no urgent need for the administration of booster doses of vaccines to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population, according to a technical report issued yesterday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” said the EU’s European Medicines Agency.

“The report also notes that additional doses should already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination.”

Further, “Evidence on vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection shows that all vaccines authorized in the EU/EEA [European Economic Area] are currently highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalization, severe disease and death.”

Given that one out of three adults in the EU/EEA over 18 years aren’t yet fully vaccinated, “the priority now should be to vaccinate all those eligible individuals who have not yet completed their recommended vaccination course,” EMA said.

“It is important to distinguish between booster doses for people with normal immune systems and additional doses for those with weakened immune systems.

“Some studies report that an additional vaccine dose can improve the immune response in immunocompromised individuals.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is mulling whether to permit a lower dose of Moderna’s  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report Covid vaccine for booster shots than the dose administered in the first two shots, knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Moderna is asking The FDA for the lower dose, but some government officials fear it wouldn’t fend off Covid variants, the sources said. 

