Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Biden Pushes Back Vaccine Mandate to After Holidays
Publish date:

Moderna: Europe to Donate 70M Vaccine Doses to Lower-Income Nations

Europe will donate 70 million Moderna Covid vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries.
Author:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report said Tuesday that European countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to lower-income countries this year.

The donations will come from the European Economic Area, which includes the European Union plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. To start the process, Germany is giving 40 million doses and France 15 million.

The donations will go to Covax, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid vaccines. Covax is directed by the World Health Organization and other groups and covers 92 low- and middle-income countries.

“I would like to thank the governments of France, Sweden and Norway, the EU and EEA countries and [vaccine alliance] Gavi for this agreement to facilitate the donation of doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the EU Member States to Covax to help end the pandemic in low-income countries,” Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

TheStreet Recommends

“We believe that dose sharing, among other strategies, will help ensure an equitable global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Moderna recently traded at $235.72, up 0.3%. It has more than doubled (up 125%) year to date, thanks to the vaccine. But it has slid 40% in the past three months on valuation concern.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen puts fair value at $159 for MRNA.

“Despite Moderna's massive success with its Covid-19 vaccine, we think the changing competitive landscape, virus evolution, and evolving safety and efficacy of its technology beyond Covid-19 create too many questions to grant the firm an economic moat, and we see [the] shares as overvalued at recent prices,” she wrote last week.

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Stumbles 6% as Volatile Trading Pattern Continues

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Rated Outperform by Credit Suisse on Cloud Sales Growth

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
MARKETS

Peloton Stock Leaps After Pricing $1 Billion Share Sale at $46

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Home Depot Drives Dow Gains; Stocks Rise After Impressive October Retail Sales

Lucid Air sedan Lead
EARNINGS

Lucid Jolts Higher on Motortrend 'Car of the Year' Mantle and Outlook

Pfizer Pill Lead
HEALTH

Pfizer Agrees to Allow for Generic Production of Its COVID-19 Pill

8. Green Bay Packers
INVESTING

Green Bay Packers Looks to Raise $90 Million in Stock Sale

Walmart Family-Run Business Lead
MARKETS

Walmart Stock Edges Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat Driven By Comp Sales Gains