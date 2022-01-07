Skip to main content
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors
Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record 5% in December

The price increases raise questions about the European Central Bank’s stance that inflation is transitory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Euro-zone consumer prices rose a record 5% in the 12 months through December, raising questions about the European Central Bank’s stance that inflation is transitory.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve last month adopted a more hawkish monetary stance, indicating three interest-rate hikes may be coming next year. But the ECB said in December that it still didn't see a need to lift rates next year.

Given that the euro zone’s December inflation reading is barely higher than the 4.9% level in November, the ECB is unlikely to change policy quickly, The Wall Street Journal pointed out. But if inflation continues to accelerate, that could lead the central bank to change its tune.

The ECB’s Governing Council next meets Feb. 3. The central bank has a medium-term inflation target of 2%.

“If inflation were to spring further and persistent upside surprises, central banks might be forced to step on the brakes hard,” analysts at Germany’s Berenberg Bank wrote in a commentary Friday cited by CNBC.

Disruption in the supply chain and surging food and energy prices have sparked the European inflation. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 2.6% in the 12 months through December.

The overall 5% reading for the month was the worst in the single-currency bloc’s 22-year history. A Bloomberg survey of economists had a median 4.8% forecast.

U.S. consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the highest inflation in 39 years.

European stocks slid Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index recently at 485.87, down 0.47%. It has climbed 8% over the past six months, matching the increase in the S&P 500 index. 

