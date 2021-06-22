TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
What Jim Cramer Likes About Alphabet's Quarter
What Jim Cramer Likes About Alphabet's Quarter

Alphabet's Google Subject of EU Competition Inquiry Tied to Ads

The European Commission is looking at whether Google 'favors its own online display advertising technology services.'
Author:
Publish date:

The European Union said on Tuesday that it had begun an antitrust investigation of Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) - Get Report iconic search unit Google to determine whether it has broken EU competition rules.

Specifically, the European Commission is looking at whether Google “favors its own online display advertising technology services in the ad-tech supply chain, to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services, advertisers and online publishers.” The EC is the EU’s executive branch.

“The formal investigation will notably examine whether Google is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use.”

In addition, “we will be looking at Google's policies on user tracking to make sure they are in line with fair competition,“ said Margrethe Vestager, who’s in charge of the EC’s competition policy.

Alphabet stock recently traded at $2,428, down 0.3%. It has jumped 45% over the past six months.

In other Alphabet news, earlier this month U.S. House members launched a bill that would make Alphabet and fellow tech titans Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report split in two or drop their private-label products.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo said last week that it raised $2.5 billion from investors including Alphabet itself, Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
RegulationLawEuropeAdvertising
Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Is Upgraded to Buy at Stifel and Price Target Increased

Splunk Shares Higher After Data-Analysis Firm Beats on Adjusted Net
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Sanderson Farms, Splunk, Tupperware

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Before Powell Testimony; Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000

What to Expect When Tupperware Posts Fourth-Quarter Results
INVESTING

Tupperware Higher on $250M Stock Buyback, $58M Debt Prepayment

MicroStrategy Lead
INVESTING

MicroStrategy Tumbles as Bitcoin's Price Falls Below $30,000

Biocept Lead
INVESTING

Biocept Jumps on Quest Accord to Offer Lung Cancer Testing

Dogecoin
INVESTING

Dogecoin Drops for 9th Day as Investors Step Back From Crypto

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Introduces New Wellness Program for Businesses