EU and Vaccine Makers in Talks on Advance Purchases

The EU is in talks with Moderna, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and others to secure doses of potential covid-19 vaccines.

The European Union and vaccine makers including, among others, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, are negotiating advance-purchase deals, a media report says.

The EU is also in negotiations with biotech firms BioNtech (BNTX) - Get Report and CureVac, Reuters reported, citing EU sources.

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested worldwide, as officials look to combat the global covid-19 pandemic, which has infected millions of people.

The European bloc is planning to secure as many as 300 million doses of the potential vaccine being developed by France's Sanofi, in collaboration with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report, by the second half of 2021, according to Reuters.

The EU is also negotiating with Moderna, whose experimental vaccine this week was deemed safe. The drug prompted immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an early-stage study.

The EU is also in talks with BioNtech and CureVac to buy their potential vaccine candidates in advance, with the EU offering funds to develop their shots, according to Reuters.

Once the deals are made, the EU will be able to place orders with drugmakers in precise amounts for member nations' populations.

If the numbers of doses of approved vaccines are not enough to cover the entire population of the 27-country bloc, the shots would be distributed on a demographic and epidemiological basis, the EU Commission has stated.

Another source told Reuters that the EU was also renegotiating an earlier deal that was struck between AstraZeneca and Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to ensure that all EU states had equal access to the drugs those countries secured in the original deal.