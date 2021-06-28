TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Elon Musk Says 'I Kinda Love Etsy,' and Etsy Stock Responds
Elon Musk Says 'I Kinda Love Etsy,' and Etsy Stock Responds
Publish date:

Etsy Higher on Deal to Buy Brazilian Peer Elo7 for $217 Million

Etsy shares rose after the online marketplace for arts, crafts and more said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items.
Author:

Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report shares rose, after the online marketplace for arts, crafts and more said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million cash.

“Elo7 is expected to provide Etsy with a local brand in the fast-growing Latin American market, where e-commerce penetration is less than 10%. And Brazil is the largest e-commerce market,” the Brooklyn, N.Y., company said.

Following the transaction, Elo7 will continue to be headquartered in Sāo Paulo and operate as a stand-alone marketplace run by its current management. 

Etsy recently traded at $187.45, up 1.4%. It had slid 3% in the six months through Friday.

TST Recommends

tslive-th-0628
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Nvidia, Tesla, AMC, Binance, Meme Stocks

In Monday's stock market breakdown, Jim Cramer discusses Nvidia, Tesla, AMC, Binance and much more.

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
Play
INVESTING

Nvidia Climbs; Citi Sees U.K. Regulator More Likely to Clear Arm Deal

Nvidia's proposed Arm deal was blessed by three key customers of Arm. Citi says that lifts the chances that the deal will pass regulatory muster.

PRESS RELEASES

Silicon Labs Brings Together IoT Industry Leaders At "Works With" 2021 Developer Conference

The Elo7 marketplace connects 1.9 million active buyers with 56,000 active sellers and has some 8 million items for sale, "the majority of which are made to order,” Etsy said.

"Elo7 is the Etsy of Brazil, with a purpose and business model similar to our own,” Chief Executive Josh Silverman said in a statement.

Elo7, like Etsy, is "a two-sided marketplace strategy focused on creative microentrepreneurs,” the company said.

Etsy hopes to close the deal in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, Etsy agreed to buy youth-focused clothing marketplace Depop for around $1.63 billion in a move to expand its customer demographics.

Etsy said London-based Depop, which handles around $650 million in gross merchandise sales a year, is one of the top 10 most visited apps by Gen Z consumers, with 90% of its active users younger than 26.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, the investing club tied to Jim Cramer's charitable trust, explained on TheStreet.com why he liked that acquisition. 

tslive-th-0628
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Nvidia, Tesla, AMC, Binance, Meme Stocks

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

Nvidia Climbs; Citi Sees U.K. Regulator More Likely to Clear Arm Deal

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as New Wall Street Week Begins

Cryptocurrency Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Binance Hit With U.K. Ban

Exelon, NRG Energy Could Be Impacted by Lower Power Prices Next Year
INVESTING

NRG Energy Jumps; Goldman Upgrade Reflects Rebound From Storm

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Edge Higher On Growth Bets; Delta Infection Jump Checks Gains

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday: Intellia Therapeutics, Boeing, Nvidia

Arbutus Biopharma Lead
INVESTING

Arbutus Higher After Report of Progress With Hepatitis B Drug