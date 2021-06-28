Etsy Higher on Deal to Buy Brazilian Peer Elo7 for $217 Million

Etsy shares rose after the online marketplace for arts, crafts and more said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items.

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report shares rose, after the online marketplace for arts, crafts and more said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million cash.

“Elo7 is expected to provide Etsy with a local brand in the fast-growing Latin American market, where e-commerce penetration is less than 10%. And Brazil is the largest e-commerce market,” the Brooklyn, N.Y., company said.

Following the transaction, Elo7 will continue to be headquartered in Sāo Paulo and operate as a stand-alone marketplace run by its current management.

Etsy recently traded at $187.45, up 1.4%. It had slid 3% in the six months through Friday.

The Elo7 marketplace connects 1.9 million active buyers with 56,000 active sellers and has some 8 million items for sale, "the majority of which are made to order,” Etsy said.

"Elo7 is the Etsy of Brazil, with a purpose and business model similar to our own,” Chief Executive Josh Silverman said in a statement.

Elo7, like Etsy, is "a two-sided marketplace strategy focused on creative microentrepreneurs,” the company said.

Etsy hopes to close the deal in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, Etsy agreed to buy youth-focused clothing marketplace Depop for around $1.63 billion in a move to expand its customer demographics.

Etsy said London-based Depop, which handles around $650 million in gross merchandise sales a year, is one of the top 10 most visited apps by Gen Z consumers, with 90% of its active users younger than 26.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, the investing club tied to Jim Cramer's charitable trust, explained on TheStreet.com why he liked that acquisition.