Premarket Movers Monday- Etsy, Tesla and Albertsons

Stock futures were mostly lower Monday ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Etsy ETSY | Down 1.82%

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report were dropping early Monday after analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight citing a lower near-term likelihood of positive earnings revisions.

Keybanc, however, praised Etsy’s long-term growth prospects.

2. Netflix NFLX | Down 0.09%

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report were slightly lower ahead of the bell Monday.

The streaming giant won seven Academy Awards on Sunday night including two each for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Mank."

3. Tesla TSLA | Up 1.12%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were rising early Monday ahead of its first-quarter earnings report that is expected to show a surge in revenue.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that he will host an episode of Saturday Night Live on May 8.

4. Moderna MRNA | Down 1.81%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading Monday. The shares have risen 55.4% year to date.

French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it intends to fill vials and finish packaging of as many as 200 million doses of Moderna's two-shot coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. starting September.

5. Albertsons ACI | Down 2.5%

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) - Get Report dropped more than 4% in premarket trading Monday after the food-and-drug retailer reported quarterly earnings.