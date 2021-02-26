5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Etsy, Airbnb, DraftKings

Etsy, Airbnb, WW International, DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were mixed Friday as tech stocks rebounded following a sharp selloff.

Here are some of the top gainers Friday:

1. Etsy | Percentage Increase 13.5%

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report rose as analysts offered glowing commentary on the online artisanal-goods seller's stronger-than-expected earnings.

Revenue more than doubled to $617 million from $270 million.

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni lifted his share-price target to $260 from $245, while keeping his buy rating.

2. Airbnb | Percentage Increase 14.1%

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report climbed after the vacation rentals company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue in its first financial report since going public in December.

Revenue in the quarter fell 22%, to $859 million, compared with the FactSet consensus for $747 million.

3. WW International | Percentage Increase 11.5%

WW International (WW) - Get Report advanced after the weight-loss program operator beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue totaled $323.4 million, while analysts at Zacks expected the company to post $311 million. Subscription revenue for the quarter totaled $286.6 million.

The company also reported digital subscriber growth across all major geographic markets.

4. DraftKings | Percentage Increase 7%

Sports-betting platform DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report rose after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and raising its 2021 sales guidance as sports - and wagering on it - came back stronger than expected amid the ongoing pandemic.

Revenue rose to $322.2 million from $162.6 million.

5. Caesars Entertainment | Percentage Increase 7.7%

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report was climbing after the hotel and casino operator reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.70 a share compared with the Zacks estimate of a loss of $1.77.