TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Ethereum Pops to Another Record, Surging Past $3,400

Ethereum hits another all-time high, surging past $3,400 and extending the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency’s 12-month gains past 1,500%.
Author:
Publish date:

Ethereum hit another all-time high on Tuesday, extending the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains, amid ongoing expectations that it too will become a dominant form of payment and store of value like bitcoin.

Ethereum was up 5.85% at $3,348.06, according to CoinDesk, a new record and an extension of a rally that has seen its price gain around 360% so far this year. Bitcoin was down 3.89% at $56,220. It hit an all-time high of more than $64,000 last month. 

Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged over the past year, with bitcoin continuously pushing new record highs. Several factors including rising institutional interest and major companies such as Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report buying the digital coin and PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report accepting payment with it have been credited with its rise.

While different than bitcoin, ethereum and the digital token that is its solution to issue payment - ether - more recently have ridden a similar wave. In the crypto world, the terms ethereum and ether are used interchangeably.

Here’s How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

Bitcoin Loses Grip in Climb Up as Ethereum Surges

Affiliated with the ethereum blockchain - a digital ledger popular for financial services and sales of so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and other “cryptocollectibles” - ethereum has jumped about 1,500% in the past 12 months.

The climb is stirring predictions of additional gains similar to bitcoin’s meteoric rise, even as some technical indicators flash warnings that the rally may be overextended.

“The market is realizing how fundamentally undervalued ether is given all the development activity on the network,” Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at crypto exchange Luno, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “While one may think ether has risen a lot, when you compare it to bitcoin, there is a long way to go.”

While Ayyar said ether is “bound to correct,” he views its long-term outlook as “very healthy,” with the cryptocurrency hitting $5,000 to $10,000 by early next year

Why the Chart for Ethereum Still Favors the Bulls

Global Payments
INVESTING

Global Payments Acquires Zego for Real Estate Grab

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

S&P Dow Jones Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Indices Amid Crypto Surge

Precipio Lead
INVESTING

Precipio Maintains Momentum After 172% Jump

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Pfizer, CVS Health, Precipio

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide, Oil Prices Jump As US Recovery Boom Tests Tech Bulls

entrepreneur kids lemonade sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Does It Take to Be an Entrepreneur?

healthcare doctor sh
RETIREMENT

Health Insurance Options for Those too Young for Medicare

210426Build1_1_1600x900
Sponsored Story

A commodities boom is upon us, but it could be more than a short-term trend.