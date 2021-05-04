Ethereum Pops to Another Record, Surging Past $3,400

Ethereum hit another all-time high on Tuesday, extending the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains, amid ongoing expectations that it too will become a dominant form of payment and store of value like bitcoin.

Ethereum was up 5.85% at $3,348.06, according to CoinDesk, a new record and an extension of a rally that has seen its price gain around 360% so far this year. Bitcoin was down 3.89% at $56,220. It hit an all-time high of more than $64,000 last month.

Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged over the past year, with bitcoin continuously pushing new record highs. Several factors including rising institutional interest and major companies such as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report buying the digital coin and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report accepting payment with it have been credited with its rise.

While different than bitcoin, ethereum and the digital token that is its solution to issue payment - ether - more recently have ridden a similar wave. In the crypto world, the terms ethereum and ether are used interchangeably.

Here’s How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

Bitcoin Loses Grip in Climb Up as Ethereum Surges

Affiliated with the ethereum blockchain - a digital ledger popular for financial services and sales of so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and other “cryptocollectibles” - ethereum has jumped about 1,500% in the past 12 months.

The climb is stirring predictions of additional gains similar to bitcoin’s meteoric rise, even as some technical indicators flash warnings that the rally may be overextended.

“The market is realizing how fundamentally undervalued ether is given all the development activity on the network,” Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at crypto exchange Luno, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “While one may think ether has risen a lot, when you compare it to bitcoin, there is a long way to go.”

While Ayyar said ether is “bound to correct,” he views its long-term outlook as “very healthy,” with the cryptocurrency hitting $5,000 to $10,000 by early next year.

Why the Chart for Ethereum Still Favors the Bulls