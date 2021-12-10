In November, ETFs and ETPs gathered a global total of $1.14 trillion, as the popular tool hits records highs.

ETFs and ETPs have gathered a record $1.14 trillion in net inflows in the first 11 months of 2021, according to ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm.

ETFs, or exchange traded funds, are a collection of stocks that are placed in a fund and traded on one’s behalf by a financial institution.

They are a popular product for people who don’t want to pick or manage individual stocks.

In November, ETFs and ETPs gathered a global total of $1.14 trillion, which is up from the $670.16 billion gathered at this point last year, as reported by Markets Media.

In total, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 9,700 products, with 19,606 listings and assets of $9.92 trillion from 596 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of November.