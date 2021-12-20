ETFs Balloon to $7 Trillion And 445 Debuts in 2021

Between 2020 through October 20201 a combined 739 new ETFs debuted, according to an analysis.

The financial story of 2021 may be the 445 exchange trade funds that debuted this year as the U.S. ETF industry ballooned to $7 trillion.

ETF's have exploded in popularity over the past two years, according to a Bloomberg analysis, with a combined 739 new ETFs between 2020 and 2021 through October. In the five years between 2015 and 2019 there were 841 new funds.

The rapid expansion has coincided with a fall in popularity of equity mutual funds. Bloomberg estimates that $900 billion has flowed into the ETF market since the beginning of the year, which would also easily be record breaking.

September was one of the busiest months with 70 new ETFs debuting during the period. While the pace has moderated, 120 products have launched in the fourth quarter so far.

Of the 445 new ETFs this year, 75 target fixed income and for the first time, new actively managed ETFs outnumber passive ones 298 to 147.

Funds that focus of environmental, social and governance standards (ESG) are also booming, with over 30 such ETFs being launched in the U.S.

This is a shift as ETFs traditionally are seen as passive investment vehicles that are pegged to a sector or commodity.

Meanwhile, the launches of low-cost, broad equity-index trackers are falling as traditional core or "beta vehicles" made up only 8% of total equity ETF launches from the start of 2020 through October, according to Bloomberg.