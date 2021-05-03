Estee Lauder Tops Earnings Forecast, Notes Weaker Cosmetics Demand

Estee Lauder said skin care and fragrance growth offset weakening demand for cosmetics in the waning months of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but noted that demand for make-up remains soft in the closing months of the global pandemic as customers continue to work from home and socialize in small groups.

Estee Lauder said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March, the group's fiscal third quarter, were pegged at $1.62 per share, up 90.5% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.32 per share. Group revenues, however, rose 16% to $3.86 billion but missed analysts' estimates of a $3.94 billion tally.

The group also declared a dividend of 53 cents per share.

Looking into the final months of its financial year, Estee Lauder said it sees diluted net earnings in the region of $5.31 to $5.48 per share and a reported increase in full-year sales of between 11% and 12%.

“We exceeded our sales and earnings expectations, even as several markets experienced increasing pressure from COVID-19 throughout the quarter," said CEO Fabrizio Freda. "Our growth engines of Skin Care and Fragrance were incredibly powerful. Sales rose in every region, led by double-digit growth in Asia/Pacific, where many markets contributed and sales growth in mainland China accelerated."

"Online thrived as a growth engine, with sales having increased strong double-digits around the world, and Travel Retail excelled. Estée Lauder, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Clinique, and Tom Ford Beauty led the robust performance of many brands in our portfolio," he added.

Estee Lauder shares were marked 01% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $313.50 each, leaving the stock with a six-month gain of around 39.5%.