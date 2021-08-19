Estee Lauder Stock Firms After Swing to Profit, Revenue Jump

Estee Lauder shares firmed as the cosmetics heavyweight swung to a quarterly profit from a year-earlier loss and offered solid guidance for fiscal 2022.

In the quarter ended June 30, the New York company swung to a profit of $1.02 billion, or $2.76 a share, from a loss of $459 million, or $1.28 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $3.94 billion rose 62% from $2.43 billion a year earlier.

The year-ago results suffered from the pandemic, which kept many shoppers at home. And this year’s results benefited from pent-up demand for cosmetics.

Lauder shares recently traded at $324, up 1.5%.

“Our growth engines of skin care, luxury and artisanal fragrance, Asia/Pacific, … and global online performed exceptionally well,” Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said in a statement.

“Eight of our brands grew sales double-digits, led by Estée Lauder, La Mer, and Jo Malone London. We amplified the strength of our skin-care portfolio as we became majority owners of Deciem.

“We also invested in an innovation center in Shanghai and a manufacturing facility near Tokyo to enhance our rapid growth in the region.”

As for guidance, Lauder expects full-year fiscal 2022 profit of $7.04 to $7.26 a share. And it sees adjusted profit of $7.23 to $7.38 a share.

For the first quarter it estimates profit of $1.49 to $1.61 a share, and adjusted profit of $1.55 to $1.65 a share.

